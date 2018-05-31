Elite Airways Announces New Service in Rochester MN, St. Augustine FL, Phoenix AZ, and Laughlin NV

Connects three Mayo Clinic campus cities with twice-weekly nonstop jet service starting mid-July; tickets now on sale at 877-393-2510 and EliteAirways.com

Portland, ME (PRUnderground) May 31st, 2018

Elite Airways LLC today unveiled new service between Rochester International Airport (RST) in Minnesota, Northeast Florida Regional Airport (UST) in St. Augustine Florida, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) in Arizona. The twice-weekly nonstop flights will help connect Mayo Clinic headquarters in Rochester with other campus locations in Phoenix and St. Augustine, and provide flexibility for weekend or weeklong travel. Elite also adds nonstop service between Phoenix and Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport (IFP), allowing passengers to fly directly in and out of Laughlin twice a week with the option of connecting to other flights in Phoenix.

The new scheduled service begins July 19 & 20 as follows:

Rochester (RST) / St. Augustine (UST) – Mon. & Fridays, starting at $299 each way*

Rochester (RST) / Phoenix (PHX) – Thurs. & Sundays, starting at $299 each way

Laughlin (IFP) / Phoenix (PHX) – Thurs. & Sundays, starting at $99 each way

Elite Airways operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200 and CRJ-700 jet airliners known for comfort and efficiency, and maintains an impeccable safety record. Elite Airways passengers receive free onboard snacks and beverages, first checked bag up to 50lbs, and no ticketing change fees (see website for details). Elite Airways is also pet friendly. For schedules, flight times and tickets, please call 877-393-2510 or visit EliteAirways.com.

“Elite Airways is pleased to launch in Rochester with nonstop jet service to Phoenix and St. Augustine; we believe the service will be embraced by business and leisure travelers, as well as Mayo Clinic staff, patients and families looking to travel between campuses,” said John Pearsall, President of Elite Airways. “We are also adding twice-weekly service between Laughlin and Phoenix, which will return an important service route to passengers who want the convenience of flying directly in and out of Laughlin.”

“Today’s exciting announcement is good news for Mayo Clinic patients, staff and the Rochester community as a whole. These nonstop flights will make air travel between Rochester and the clinic’s two others campuses in Arizona and Florida easier, quicker and more convenient. We are pleased Elite Airways is offering this new service that will benefit our patients and staff,” said Steven McNeill, chief planning officer for Mayo Clinic and president of the Rochester Airport Company Board.

“We are incredibly excited that Elite Airways will begin serving Rochester,” said John Reed, RST’s Executive Director. “These two new nonstop destinations, St. Augustine and Phoenix, are not only important markets for business travel but will also provide attractive, nonstop leisure opportunities for travelers in our region. We look forward to welcoming Elite Airways to southeastern Minnesota.”

According to Richard Goldman, President & CEO, St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors & Convention Bureau: “Everyone in Florida’s Historic Coast’s tourism community will embrace Elite Airways’ new non-stop air service. The new service will introduce the many authentic, unique experiences in St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and the Beaches to the people of southern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin. In its first year it will bring new overnight visitors who are expected to contribute more than $4.6 million dollars in direct spending to our local economy.”

“We are happy to welcome Elite Airways’ scheduled service to Laughlin/Bullhead City,” said Jeremy Keating, Airport Director for the Mohave County Airport Authority. “We know there is significant demand for nonstop service to Phoenix and we think Elite will be an excellent partner with the community.”

About Elite Airways LLC

Headquartered in Portland Maine, Elite Airways LLC was founded in 2006 by airline veterans with the goal to provide passengers a better travel experience with nonstop flights, competitive prices and exceptional service. Elite Airways is a U.S. Part 121 Air Carrier and provides chartered and scheduled service throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, and South America. The airline’s routes connect underserved communities with popular destinations that include New York City/Newark, White Plains and Albany NY, Portland ME, Rochester MN, Phoenix AZ, Laughlin NV, Asheville NC, Myrtle Beach SC, Orlando-Melbourne, Sarasota-Bradenton, St. Augustine and Vero Beach FL, and the island of Bimini in the Bahamas. All scheduled flights are sold and operated by Elite Airways LLC, and available for purchase at www.eliteairways.com or by calling 877-393-2510.

*Starting fare for a one way ticket. **For Elite Airways flights, the first checked bag and carry-on will be free, $50.00 USD for a second checked bag, and $75.00 for the third checked bag per person. Each checked bag weighing between 51 and 70 pounds will be assessed a fee of $25 in addition to the checked bag fee. Each checked bag weighing between 71 and 100 pounds will be assessed a fee of $100.00. All prices quoted in US Dollars ($ USD) unless specified otherwise. Visit EliteAirways.com for more details on our standard baggage service fee schedule. Dates of the advertised flights are subject to change in accordance with regulatory requirements. See the TSA website for a list of prohibited items.