Elite Airways Announces Distribution Agreement with Expedia, Inc.

Elite Airways LLC today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Expedia, Inc., the world’s largest online travel company, to offer its flights on Expedia.com, Travelocity and Hotwire.

The agreement enables passengers to consider Elite Airways when planning their travel online with Expedia.com, Travelocity and Hotwire, for convenient nonstop routes and competitive prices to destinations to and from Maine, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, South Carolina, Colorado, Illinois and Texas. Elite Airways operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200 and CRJ-700 jet airliners known for comfort and efficiency, and maintains an impeccable safety record. Passengers receive free onboard snacks and beverages, first checked bag up to 50lbs, and no ticketing change fees (see website for details). Elite Airways is also pet friendly.

“Our agreement with Expedia will increase Elite Airways’ visibility within some of the largest travel websites,” said John Pearsall, President of Elite Airways. “We anticipate growth in reservations as more passengers become aware of our year-round and seasonal routes between our unique destinations with non-stop service.”

About Elite Airways LLC

Elite Airways LLC was founded in 2006 by airline veterans with the goal to provide passengers a better travel experience with nonstop flights, competitive prices and exceptional service. Elite Airways is a U.S. Part 121 Air Carrier and provides charter and scheduled service throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, and South America. The airline’s routes connect underserved communities with popular destinations including New York City/Newark, Long Island NY, Portland and Bar Harbor ME, Orlando-Melbourne, Sarasota-Bradenton, Vero Beach and Naples FL, Myrtle Beach SC, Newport News VA, Chicago-Rockford IL, Fort Collins and Denver CO, Branson MO and Houston, TX. Headquartered in Portland Maine, Elite Airways’ maintenance operations center is located in Melbourne on Florida’s Space Coast. All scheduled flights are sold and operated by Elite Airways LLC, and available for purchase at www.eliteairways.com or by calling 877-393-2510.