Elite Airways Announces Bimini/Caribbean Nonstop Jet Service from Orlando Melbourne Int'l Airport

Nonstop Jet Service to Bimini Starts April 27 and Tickets Available for Purchase at EliteAirways.com

(PRUnderground) March 22nd, 2017

Elite Airways LLC today announced the introduction of nonstop jet service to the island of Bimini starting at $99 each way*. Beginning on April 27, Elite Airways will operate two flights per day on Thursdays and Sundays between Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB) and South Bimini Airport (BIM). The new route offers east-central Florida residents with a convenient alternative to driving or flying to south Florida or the gulf coast to catch a flight to Bimini. Tickets are now available for purchase at 877-393-2510 and EliteAirways.com.

Located just 50 miles off Florida’s coast and known as Ernest Hemingway’s favorite escape, Bimini is the closest Bahamian island to the U.S. with miles of secluded beaches, four-star hotels, and the Resorts World Bimini Casino and Marina. Elite Airways operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200 and CRJ-700 jet airliners known for comfort and efficiency, and maintains an impeccable safety record. Passengers receive free onboard snacks and beverages, first checked bag up to 50 lbs., and no ticketing change fees* (see website for details).

“Today’s announcement marks the first scheduled international jet service to Bimini – a hidden gem for luxury tropical vacations, destination weddings, and off-shore fishing and diving,” said John Pearsall, President of Elite Airways. “We’ve designed this schedule for convenient weekend travel or even a day trip to Bimini for world-class fishing, diving, golf or gambling. Today’s news also underscores Elite’s continued growth and success, and we appreciate the support of airport and community leaders.”

“Orlando Melbourne International Airport is proud to host Elite Airways’ first international flight, just as we are proud to serve as the airline’s maintenance hub. Bimini is famous as an upscale tropical paradise, and Elite’s flight schedule is perfect for our passengers to enjoy beach, fishing and gambling getaways for the day, week or weekend,” said Greg Donovan, A.A.E, executive director of Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB). “We are upgrading our customs facility with an eye to expansion in the future. This is our second international airline route and it’s just the beginning."

Orlando Melbourne International Airport is minutes away from Cocoa Beach, Port Canaveral and Melbourne Beaches, and about an hour from the Orlando/Kissimmee area in central Florida; Daytona and New Smyrna Beach to the north; and Vero Beach to the south.

“We welcome Elite Airways passengers from the U.S. northeast and central Florida to Bimini and our four-star resort and casino," said Ed Farrell, President of Resorts World Bimini. “Visitors will discover a unique Caribbean experience where they’ll feel like they’re on their own private paradise.”

For Central Florida residents: Join Elite Airways in celebration of the new Bimini route on Thursday, April 20 from 5:00 to 9:00 pm at “Hemingway Day” hosted by Hemingway’s Tavern at 1800 W. Hibiscus Blvd., #115 in Melbourne with round-trip airfare ticket giveaways, live music, food, craft beer, and a Hemingway look-alike contest. Admission is free and wearing flip-flops or Caribbean-themed shirts and hats is highly encouraged. More information will be posted on Elite Airways’ Facebook page and the public is welcome to attend.

About Elite Airways LLC

Elite Airways LLC was founded in 2006 by airline veterans with the goal to provide passengers a better travel experience with nonstop flights, competitive prices and exceptional service. Elite Airways is a U.S. Part 121 Air Carrier and provides charter and scheduled service throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, and South America. The airline’s routes connect underserved communities with popular destinations that include New York City/Newark, Portland ME, Orlando-Melbourne, Sarasota-Bradenton and Vero Beach FL, and the island of Bimini in the Bahamas. Headquartered in Portland Maine, Elite Airways’ maintenance operations center is located in Melbourne on Florida’s Space Coast. All scheduled flights are sold and operated by Elite Airways LLC, and available for purchase at www.eliteairways.com or by calling 877-393-2510.

*Starting fare for a one way ticket. **For Elite Airways flights, the first checked bag and carry-on will be free, $50.00 for a second checked bag, and $75.00 for the third checked bag per person. Each checked bag weighing between 51 and 70 pounds will be assessed a fee of $25 in addition to the checked bag fee. Each checked bag weighing between 71 and 100 pounds will be assessed a fee of $100. Visit EliteAirways.com for more details on our standard baggage service fee schedule. Dates of the advertised flights are subject to change in accordance with regulatory requirements. See the TSA website for a list of prohibited items.