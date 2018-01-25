Elite Airways Adds Nonstop Jet Service to Vero Beach, Florida from Portland, Maine

Expands upon Elite’s Existing Service to Orlando-Melbourne and Sarasota-Bradenton; Nonstop Flights Start at $199/ea way at 877-393-2510 and EliteAirways.com

Portland, ME (PRUnderground) January 25th, 2018

Expanding on its popular service to Florida, Elite Airways LLC unveiled new service at Portland International Jetport (PWM) to Vero Beach Regional Airport (VRB). Nonstop jet service is being offered on Sundays starting May 6, with the addition of Thursdays starting on June 7, for convenient weekend or week-long travel. Situated on the eastern coast of Florida between Palm Beach County and Brevard County to the north, Vero Beach is known for beautiful beaches, great shopping and an excellent arts and theater district. Today’s news underscores Elite’s continued growth and success with its Maine-to-Florida leisure routes, and marks an expanded presence at PWM with three regularly scheduled destinations.

Elite Airways’ Portland, Maine (PWM) nonstop jet service to/from:

* Vero Beach (VRB) starts May 6 on Sundays & adds Thursdays on June 7 starting at $199 each way*

* Orlando-Melbourne (MLB) on Fridays & Mondays starting at $199 each way

* Sarasota-Bradenton (SRQ) on Thursdays & Sundays starting at $199 each way

Elite Airways operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200 and CRJ-700 jet airliners known for comfort and efficiency, and maintains an impeccable safety record. Elite Airways passengers receive free onboard snacks and beverages, first checked bag up to 50lbs, and no ticketing change fees (see website for details). Elite Airways is also pet friendly.

“As a Maine-based company, it gives us tremendous pride to expand our presence at the Portland Jetport this year with new service to Vero Beach—a very popular destination for Mainers and for seasonal residents that regularly travel between the two,” said Elite Airways president John Pearsall. “We’ve seen consistently strong demand for our Portland to Florida routes and believe the addition of Vero Beach will be a win-win for passengers. We’d like to thank airport and city officials for their support, especially as we look to expand with more destinations this year.”

“We are thrilled to see today’s announcement of Vero Beach as a new destination being offered at the Portland Jetport,” said Paul Bradbury, Airport Director. “Florida has long been the Jetport’s most under-served nonstop market. Over the past three years, Elite Airways—our hometown airline—has expanded its route network to now include three Florida markets, connecting Mainers to their Florida vacations, homes and family members. We’d like to thank Elite Airways for continuing to invest in our market and adding nonstop flights to some of our most requested destinations,” he continued.

Today’s news coincides with Elite Airways’ recent announcements about expanded service in Vero Beach, FL and Myrtle Beach, SC with new destinations added at each (for details, see: https://res.eliteairways.net/Media). For more information about schedules and ticket information, call 877-393-2510 or visit EliteAirways.com .

About Elite Airways LLC

Elite Airways LLC was founded in 2006 by airline veterans with the goal to provide passengers a better travel experience with nonstop flights, competitive prices and exceptional service. Elite Airways is a U.S. Part 121 Air Carrier and provides charter and scheduled service throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, and South America. The airline’s routes connect underserved communities with popular destinations that include New York City/Newark NJ, White Plains and Albany NY, Portland ME, Myrtle Beach SC, Newport News VA, Orlando-Melbourne, Sarasota-Bradenton, and Vero Beach FL, and the island of Bimini in the Bahamas. Headquartered in Portland Maine, Elite Airways’ maintenance operations center is located in Melbourne on Florida’s Space Coast. All scheduled flights are sold and operated by Elite Airways LLC, and available for purchase at www.eliteairways.com or by calling 877-393-2510.

*Starting fare for a one way ticket. **For Elite Airways flights, the first checked bag and carry-on will be free, $50.00 USD for a second checked bag, and $75.00 for the third checked bag per person. Each checked bag weighing between 51 and 70 pounds will be assessed a fee of $25 in addition to the checked bag fee. Each checked bag weighing between 71 and 100 pounds will be assessed a fee of $100.00. All prices quoted in US Dollars ($ USD) unless specified otherwise. Visit EliteAirways.com for more details on our standard baggage service fee schedule. Dates of the advertised flights are subject to change in accordance with regulatory requirements. See the TSA website for a list of prohibited items.