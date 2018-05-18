Elevate Essentials’ Highly Rated Pumice Stone Toilet Bowl Cleaner Earns Nearly Perfect Ratings

All-natural toilet bowl ring cleaner can also be used in the kitchen to lift lime, calcium, and rust

Lake Havasu City, AZ (PRUnderground) May 18th, 2018

Elevate Essentials offers all-natural cleaning products designed with eco-friendliness in mind, and their range of pumice stone cleaners have proven their effectiveness for hundreds of satisfied customers.

“We are passionate about bringing eco-friendly products to our customers wherever they may be,” said the Elevate Essentials team. The company offers fast shipping all over the world, and their team even has wholesale pricing for business clients and individuals ordering in bulk.

Elevate Essentials’ pumice stones for cleaning offer solutions for anyone looking for a pumice pool tile cleaner, pumice stone grill brick, or natural toilet bowl ring remover. The Pumice Stone Toilet Bowl Cleaner, which is now available on Amazon, comes in a 4-pack of scouring sticks that remove rust, lime, and calcium from virtually any surface.

“These pumice stones are awesome,” said one recent customer. “We use them to beat hard water mineral build-up in the toilets and around water fixtures.

As it stands, the Elevate Essentials pumice stone toilet bowl cleaner has earned nearly 500 reviews and an overall 4.6 star rating. A recently released YouTube video offers an in-depth review of Elevate Essentials pumice stone toilet bowl cleaners.

Elevate Essentials also offers pumice stone grill bricks, scouring sticks, and white pumice stone.

While pumice stone has long been sought after for beauty applications, Elevate Essentials is proud to introduce the public to the powerful cleaning properties of pumice. Currently, their pumice stone toilet bowl cleaner is available on Amazon, where Prime members can get free shipping on their orders. They can be seamlessly used to clean ceramic tile, porcelain, concrete, brick, stone, metals hard plastics, and toilet bowls.

More information can be found at https://elevateessentials.com/pumice-stones-for-cleaning/.

About Elevate Essentials

Elevate Essentials connects consumers with natural cleaning products comprised of eco-friendly, powerful pumice stones. Some of these products include pumice stone toilet bowl cleaners, pumice pool tile cleaners, and more.