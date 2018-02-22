ElegantJ BI Announces Social BI in Version 4.5 Business Intelligence Solution

Ahmedabad, India (PRUnderground) February 22nd, 2018

ElegantJ BI recently announced the release of version 4.5 of its Business Intelligence and Corporate Performance Management suite, which includes major features and enhancements. The release of ElegantJ BI v4.5 represents another step on the path to enhanced self-serve BI tools to support the transition of business users to collaborative power users with powerful Social BI capabilities. In addition to its many new features and enhancements, ElegantJ BI 4.5 introduces Social Business Intelligence, to support data sharing, rating, collaboration and the emergence of data popularity.

Kartik Patel, CEO of ElegantJ BI says, “Every aspect of modern life involves sharing and social interaction, The Social BI tools and environment are designed to support business users so that they can access a business intelligence and analysis portal and discuss questions, observations and suggestions with other users to analyze and understand a particular dashboard, report or KPI. Users can also rate the data available and any BI content, which can lead to the emergence of popular data and BI content in the business user community.”

When a business implements social media and social networking features within the Business Intelligence environment, business users can share, rate, discuss and learn from others. With Social BI, organizations will see the emergence of power users who take a creative, insightful approach to data analysis. Just as social media users can ‘Like’ or ‘Share’ a provocative post from another user, a social business intelligence tool can support the same kind of sharing and learning within your organization.

“As power users, and data analysis, become ‘popular’,” Patel says, “We believe the enterprise will see improved user adoption of BI tools and better understand the types of data that users value, and how to provide, and present, data to improve data leverage, and increase confidence in decisions.

ElegantJ BI is honored to be listed as a Niche BI and Analytics Vendor in Gartner Competitive Landscape: BI Platforms and Analytics Software, Asia/Pacific Report. ElegantJ BI was also listed in the Gartner ‘Market Guide for Enterprise-Reporting-Based Platforms’ as one of Representative Vendors, and in the ‘Gartner Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms’ Report, in the Other Modern BI Platform Vendors section.

You can experience the power of ElegantJ BI by downloading a free evaluation version at our download page.

About ElegantJ BI

The Elegant MicroWeb flagship software product, ElegantJ BI business intelligence, offers the Smarten approach to BI tools, with Plug n’ Play Predictive Analysis, Self-Serve Data Preparation and Smart Data Visualization. ElegantJ BI was listed as Representative Vendor in the ‘Gartner Market Guide for Enterprise-Reporting-Based Platforms’, and noted in the ‘Gartner Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms.’ ElegantJ BI is used by large, medium and small businesses around the world, including Saudi Telecom, Religare Securities, IPCA Laboratories, JMC Projects, Sharekhan, Raychem RPG and many other small and medium size businesses.

About Elegant MicroWeb Technologies Pvt. Ltd.