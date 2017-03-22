EIN CeO Robert Steele Featured in Video Interview on Nobel Peace Prize for Trump-Putin

In a joint appearance with Fredrik Heffermehl EIN CeO Robert Steele outlined how Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin could earn the Nobel Peace Prize.

(PRUnderground) March 22nd, 2017

On 16 March 2017, at the International Press Center in Oslo, Norway, Robert David Steele, Chief Enabling Officer (CeO) of Earth Intelligence Network (EIN), was interviewed by Enrique Salinas. Joining Steele in the interview was Fredrik Heffermehl, honorary president of the Norwegian Peace Council, and author of the book The Nobel Peace Prize. What Nobel really wanted.

A video of the interview is available at Enrique Salinas: Interview with Robert Steele & Fredrik Heffermehl in Norway on Donald Trump, the Deep State, War versus Peace, and the Nobel Peace Prize.

Steele joins a growing body of international experts critical of the corruption of the Nobel Peace Prize, which has become at best a political cartoon and at worst a dubious honor for proven war criminals. He was recommended for consideration by Norwegian Jan Kalvik, Editor-in-Chief of Defence and Intelligence Norway, whose article “Intelligence & the Nobel Peace Prize.”

It was Heffermehl, responding to the Kalvik article, who first proposed a specific course of action for Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to not only win the Prize, but win it in accordance with the explicit intentions of Alfred Nobel as set forth in his will. Heffermehl’s article,”Trump – Putin could rescue the world – and win the Nobel Peace Prize,” has been published in Russia as well as Norway and the USA.

Steele’s vision is one that could begin to be realized in 2017 at the G-20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany. President Putin has extended to President Trump an invitation to a private “Reykjavik” meeting prior to the G-20. An allusion to the famous meeting between President Ronald Reagan and President Mikhail Gorbachev, the private meeting could open the way for 21st Century entente — both presidents could agree to “declare peace.”.

Some speculate that the reason Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is skipping the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) meeting and going to Russia instead, is because a US withdrawal from NATO — and perhaps also the removal of all US forces from Europe — is on the table.

Steele, who recently completed a three-monograph series on grand strategy, global reality, and re-inventing the US Army, is a strong advocate for the cessation of all US taxpayer support to foreign militaries and to dysfunctional multinational organizations that perpetuate war rather than enable peace, as well as the closure of all 1,000 US bases overseas.

About Earth Intelligence Network

Earth Intelligence Network is a non-profit educational corporation that seeks to teach individuals and organizations how to use holistic analytics, true cost economics, and if desired, open source everything engineering, to create open ethical intelligence (decision support) in support of strategic, operational, tactical, and technical decisions, courses of action, and investments.