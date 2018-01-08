Eight Tips on Dating as a Millionaire, According to MillionaireMatch.com

From dinner etiquette, to who pays, to where to go, money doesn’t make everything easier.

People who say, “Money makes life easier,” haven’t a clue of what it’s like to date among the wealthy. There’s a whole different set of rules to follow, and they aren’t as common or as easy to identify as you might think. Fortunately, MillionareMatch.com has released their top eight tips on dating as a millionaire. “We want to educate our users on how to have lasting, meaningful, long term relationships. Therefore, we’ve put together our list of tips in an effort to ease some of the stresses when finding a partner in the world of wealth,” says William Chan, Chief Technology Officer for Millionaire Match.

1) You shouldn’t always pay for everything: Just like in every other relationship, there should be balance. While you might make substantially more than your romantic interest, it’s still important that there be balance between the two of you.

2) Don’t forget to be a regular person: You don’t need to whisk your love away to Paris for dinner in the Eiffel Tower just for the heck of it. Focus on more down to earth activities you both can enjoy together.

3) Remember to drop the high society act every now and then: Go to a rib joint and get your hands a little dirty. Get sweaty hiking up a mountain. Let your potential partner see the good, the bad, and the ugly. It creates stronger relationships.

4) Remain humble: You might be a CEO on Wall Street, but at dinner you’re just Steve looking for love. Don’t talk too much about how amazing you are and how much money you have. They already know all of that, and you’re looking for something a little more meaty.

5) Leave work at work: Speaking of CEO status, that’s great and all, but leave the work at the office and be sure to spend plenty of quality, uninterrupted time with your love.

6) Find common interests, then do them (repeat as needed): You both like to go to the opera? Great! Do that. You both like to travel? Wonderful. Take a weekend trip. Don’t ever let your activities feel forced. Find the common interests and stick to those. Ensuring that one person’s fun and enjoyment isn’t put above the other’s creates a healthy, balanced relationship.

7) Don’t let anyone take advantage of you: Once you’ve reached the point where the relationship is no longer balanced and you feel you’re being taken advantage of, it’s time to call it quits and move on to the next. Who knows, he or she might be the perfect match.

8) Never give up: There’s plenty of fish in the VIP section of the sea. Get out there and just keep swimming.

To compile the list of tips, MillionaireMatch listened to users and learned from their experiences in the online dating world of the wealthy. “We feel confident that there’s a match out there for everyone. A lid for every pot. It’s just about finding that right one that you can be comfortable and confident with for the rest of your life,” added Chan.

