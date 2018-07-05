Educational Tour Leader IPC Group Becomes 1st Travel Agency Accredited Crisis Travel Management Safe

Responding to world events educational & incentive trip leader IPC Group initiates Crisis Travel Management program to ensure the safety & security of passengers.

Peace Centre, Singapore (PRUnderground) July 5th, 2018

It’s no secret that many unexpected and potentially dangerous events can happen when traveling abroad, leaving a real responsibility for those involved in the travel industry to be prepared to meet these kind of challenges in a professional and well-trained way. Stepping up to answer the call is the deeply experienced IPC Group (International Paradise Connexxions Tours & Travel Pte Ltd), a travel agency with over 25 years of experience, who specialize in educational, incentive, and team building trips. In exciting news, the company recently announced they are the first travel agency in the world to be accredited as Crisis Travel Management Safe, a testament to how seriously they take the issue and the safety of their clients.

“For us, safety is not a gadget but a state of mind,” commented Raj Kumar Director of the IPC Group. “Our work in this area is very important to us as we want everyone who uses our services to have a safe and rewarding experience.”

The IPC Group is an ISO-certified organization who are proud to have taken over 50,000 students across the world on educational trips.

The Crisis Management Training is focused on making teachers and travel tour managers aware that they may not be able to avoid a crisis, but if one should occur, of any kind, how they respond to it can greatly help control a situation for the better. Without calm and cool decision making, lives could be put at risk, something the IPC Group is dedicated to avoiding, and which the Crisis Management Training, being delivered by BMS Management & Services emphasizes on. BMS are authorities on the subject providing governments and related embassies with crisis and risk management strategies and approaches designed with a safety-first approach.

To learn more about the IPC Group be sure to visit www.ipcgroup.com.sg.

About IPC Group

We are a group of companies focused on the satisfaction of customer needs in Tours & Travel, Event Management and Marketing Services. We care about our clients on a highly personalized level anticipating their expectations. We give consumers a memorable and pleasant experience, enriching their life and business.