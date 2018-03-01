Educational Leadership Coach Launches New Site. Thought Partners develops exceptional educational leaders so ALL students thrive.

Seeking someone to guide you through Balanced Leadership Coaching, helping you grow personally and professionally? Visit Thought Partners’ new website to see what coach Tracy Shiel has to offer educators and administrators.

Educational leadership coaching is on the rise and Tracey Shiel, one of Washington’s preeminent Educational Leadership Coaches, has launched a new site designed to support educational leaders throughout the U.S.—thoughtpartnerscoaching.com.

Thought Partners offers coaching and consulting services for educators, helping to support educational leaders by providing Balanced Leadership Coaching. These personalized services enhance their skills and knowledge, improve their school or district, and help their students exceed their potential.

Tracey’s focus is on Balanced Leadership Coaching; she uses a structured leadership coaching model, the Achieve Model, designed to help educational leaders grow personally and professionally and implement change in their schools and districts so their students thrive and exceed their potential.

Tracey Shiel is an author and consultant with over 20 years experience in the field of education. Through Thought Partners, she provides research-based educational services including:

Balanced leadership coaching

Professional development for educators, including administrators and teachers

Educational Services (planning, implementing, evaluating)

Special educational projects of the highest quality

Her passion is coaching educational leaders to achieve school and district improvement goals so students exceed their potential while enhancing leadership capabilities.

Thought Partners is based in Walla Walla, Washington and serves clients throughout the U.S.

