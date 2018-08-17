Edkent Media Announces Revamped Digital Marketing Service for Toronto SEO!

Toronto, Canada (PRUnderground) August 17th, 2018

Edkent Media, top SEO company in Canada has introduced new approach to digital marketing campaign with an aim to provide better service in Toronto SEO! This development will mark a new milestone aimed at redefined digital marketing service targeting local traffic. The founding members themselves will be handling the business development and marketing of the agency.

Announcing the launch and sharing their vision for ‘SEO Toronto’, one of the team members said “The launch marks Edkent Media’s broader vision of strengthening its group offering and our proven ability to deliver in-market success for our client. Our effective Toronto SEO strategies will produce long lasting results by working closely with brand teams to understand and accomplish ideas that consumers want to belong to and get involved with.”

The spokesperson from Edkent Media mentioned “We are making a significant move towards mainlining digital and embedding it into the core of all our offerings including advertising, brand consulting such as corporate website designing, link of landing pages, ecommerce website, custom web development and so on. We believe that digital disciplines have become too essential to brand success to be evaluated like an expert-only function.”

The company is slated to offer services and solutions to clients across digital platforms, and will aim on brand strategy and creative output, thus forming the core of its digital approach. Local Toronto SEO will help in improving company’s website overall ranking in Google’s local search results. The experts will work towards bringing more traffic from highly searched and relevant keywords to the company’s website, will help increase the number of leads through form fill-outs and phone calls and maximise its local online visibility and pinpoint its target audience to enhance full potential. The agency will offer this service to existing clients on digital integration as well as with new clients as a high-quality digital service agency.

“To improve client’s ranking, our team build a strategy based on competitor analysis and develops a technical SEO audit which is available with no other agency. Our SEO strategy identify KPIs and individual milestones that are achievable and realistic.” said one of the SEO experts at Edkent Media.

The company is reputed for their innovative approach in content marketing and the spokesperson added up saying “We specialize in content marketing strategy, our team evaluates the website performance, distribution channels, content categories to identify more opportunities and creates top-quality content such as info graphics, white papers, etc.”

Over the years, edkentmedia.com has made a name for being result oriented. The firm success has been mentioned and featured on Forbes magazine, The Huffington Post and on Entrepreneur also. We recommend you to check them out at https://edkentmedia.com

About Edkent Media

Edkent Media is a Toronto SEO, Web Design, & Internet Marketing Company. With more than 100 clients they help small to large sized corporations grow their business through internet marketing services.

The team at Edkent Media believes that no one understands your business better than you. But since you are busy running your business, you are looking for specialists who can help you achieve your online marketing goals whether that is lead generation, enhancing your brand or a specific marketing need. What sets them apart from other online marketing companies is that they make sure that you are informed about everything that’s happening, from strategy to implementation to reporting.

Their dedicated Account Managers keep in constant contact with their clients and are available at any time. Their communication methodology and the results they produce are what have led to a 95% retention rate and have made Edkent Media one of the fastest growing digital marketing agencies.