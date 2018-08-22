Eden Prairie Photography Studio Offers “Christmas in September” Promotion For Family Portraits

Eden Prairie professional photographer Bob Dale at Dale Studios offers special pricing for families wanting to create "Timeless Portraits" of their families.

Minnesota (PRUnderground) August 22nd, 2018

Bob Dale, master photographer and owner of Dale Studios, announced that he’s holding a “Christmas in September” promotion of $50 off of the session fee, providing parents with the opportunity to have their family portraits done in September ahead of the usual Christmas rush and save some money.

“Creating a family portrait is something you will never regret,” said Dale. “Everybody leads such busy lives that few people take the time to record their kids or grandkids at this age. Time flies. Don’t regret not having an updated family portrait that you love.”

The Eden Prairie photo studio is now scheduling family portraits, eliminating the need to brave the cold and snow of December to have a family keepsake created. A family portrait is a significant self-esteem booster and makes people feel better about themselves.

Family portraits represent memories that live on for years to come. A portrait does far more than document of the family. It’s a frozen moment in time that will last for generations. Eden Prairie photographer Bob Dale creates works of art that capture the love shared by each family member. The portraits can be proudly displayed at home and shared to show others how important family is to them.

A photo session provides a special way to spend time with loved ones and one of the benefits of a family portrait is the number of options available. Portraits can be created in color or black and white. Traditional types of family portraits can be taken and individuals can inject a variety of fun elements for customization.

Portraits are especially popular with families interested in genealogy to document their family heritage. Family portraits can be a source of comfort for grandparents and a sweet reminder of special people far into the future. Eden Prairie portrait photography captures the essence and soul of each family.

Family portraits are popular at Christmas, but the busy yule tide season can present unique logistical problems when trying to assemble everyone at the same time. The “Christmas in September” opportunity at Dale Studios provides individuals with a stress free atmosphere. Eden Prairie portrait photography enables families to create a lasting tribute to their loved ones with minimal effort.

About Dale Studios

Dale Studios is owned by Master Photographer Bob Dale, a professional photographer with over 40 years of experience. He’s a recorder of society and is committed to providing families with portraits that are works of art that will be treasured for years to come. His photography is influenced by paintings of people from hundreds of years ago. He uses his skill with a camera to record people in the here and now for posterity. Dale freezes current moments of time, creating a window into the past for future generations.