Eden Prairie Photo Studio, Dale Studios Adds Black and White Relationship Photography to its Repertoire of Portrait Options

Eden Prairie Photographer Bob Dale announces black & white relationship portraits for families who want to "stop time" in a meaningful portrait of their children.

Minnesota (PRUnderground) August 27th, 2018

Dale Studios’ owner and master photographer, Bob Dale, is now offering black and white relationship portraits. The black and white portraits available at the Eden Prairie photo studio provide a distinctive perspective that captures emotions in a way that makes a unique impact.

“What matters more in life than the people that are close to us? The portrait treasures that I create for parents are in the love that they have for their children at this age. As the world changes, I capture this day so you can remember it many years from now” says Eden Prairie photographer Bob Dale.

Relationship portraits are trendy and they create an impression of timelessness. They tell a powerful story about the relationships between siblings or between parents and their children. They’re popular among celebrities and also for demonstrating the connection between adults.

The Eden Prairie photography studio offers black and white relationship portraits for youngsters of all ages. Black and white portraits have an artistic element that color photography can’t match. They purvey a sense of innocence and evoke a sense of history and nostalgia, making them an ideal solution for parents that want an innovative portrait that will be a treasured keepsake.

Color can be a distraction in a portrait. The lack of traditional color elements enables the eye to focus more on the emotions displayed by the subjects. The Eden Prairie portrait photography studio encompasses a gamut of shades and tonal qualities within the black and white spectrum to highlight the beauty and interconnection of the subjects.

Children make an impact on every life they touch and sibling relationships are like no other. Eden Prairie professional photographer Bob Dale highlights that connection and preserves it for all time with black and white portraits. Typically utilized for younger children, relationship portraits can be just as poignant and powerful for adult children.

The addition of black and white relationship portraits to the repertoire of possibilities at Dale Studios provides parents with a unique way to memorialize their children. The Eden Prairie portrait studio is now scheduling appointments for its unique black and white relationship portraits that provide a touching, tender and unforgettable look into childhood relationships.

About Dale Studios

Dale Studios is owned by Master Photographer Bob Dale, a professional photographer with over 40 years of experience. He’s a recorder of society and is committed to providing families with portraits that are works of art that will be treasured for years to come. His photography is influenced by paintings of people from hundreds of years ago. He uses his skill with a camera to record people in the here and now for posterity. Dale freezes current moments of time, creating a window into the past for future generations.