Ed Ludbrook takes on new mission to help people build self-belief

International network marketing thought leader, author and speaker Ed Ludbrook has announced that his High-Performance Network Marketing learning programme will be his last hurrah before he exits the sector to pursue other interests.

Ludbrook – who has sold more than two million books in more than 20 languages on how to build high-performance communities and networks for pioneering new industries and products – says he aims to allow open access to most of the education he has developed in the last decade.

Only two percent of people have natural self-belief

“I’ve seen so many people who could be successful and who could be living their dreams falter at the last hurdle because they lack self-belief. Personal confidence, or believing in yourself, is one of the most important high-performance habits we need to develop.

“The biggest mistake you can make is to believe that inspiration can solve your problems. People mistakenly believe that inspiration leads to self-belief, but there is no such thing as self-belief. There’s only confidence.”

Ludbrook said that in his experience people fall into two categories; the two percent who are naturally self-confident and the other 98 percent who are not – and it’s usually the two-percenters who try to impose their motivational strategy on the other 98 percent.

Build self-confidence through competence

One of the goals of the High-Performance Network Marketing programme will be to help everyday people understand that building self-confidence isn’t that difficult

“Success is like a formula. In my experience, in dealing with new financial opportunities, the two-percenters who are naturally self-confident take the actions to succeed and so they do.

“The formula is not that difficult. You gain confidence through competence. Gaining knowledge and learning the required skills results in competence, which puts you in a position where you are willing to take action.”

Ludbrook said that once a person begins to achieve results, their self-confidence increases, and it is sustainable

“You can be inspired all you want, but unless you take the necessary action – unless you make that leap – you’re not going to succeed. Only two percent of people have the natural confidence to take actions that may or may not lead to success.”

Ludbrook urged aspiring network marketers and entrepreneurs to focus on acquiring the knowledge or skills they will need to make it in whatever endeavour it is that has inspired them.

“If you want to succeed in an area, remember that inspiration or motivation will never carry 98 percent of the population. Don’t make the mistake of focussing on the two percent that naturally flourishes because you will become discouraged.

“Don’t follow, lead,” Ludbrook said. “Knowledge, skills and competence will turn you into the leader you can be.”

For more information on how to access the more than a decade’s worth of accumulated knowledge on high-performance network marketing, visit http://100percentmastery.com for more information.

