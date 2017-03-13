ECOTEST Reveals a Video about Radiation Measurement Device Based on Military Technology

ECOTEST, the leading manufacturer of radiation measurement instruments has recently revealed a new video about their world-known personal radiation safety device. Terra-P is a compact dosimeter that can be easily used to ensure safe levels of radiation across homes or offices. The small, pocket-friendly device can be used to detect and measure radiation levels in products such as cars, clothes, building materials and the level of contamination in food.

According to the spokesperson for ECOTEST, Terra-P is one of a kind domestic dosimeter that enables consumers and users to ensure a healthy environment and lifestyle. Highlighting the efficiency of this small and handy instrument, the spokesperson said, «Radiations, beta and gamma, are all around us and they are causing more harm than we can imagine. While the government is taking appropriate measures to reduce radiation, we believe that everyone should play a proactive role in keeping their surrounding radiation free. Being able to measure the levels of radiation is the first step and that is what Terra-P can help you with.»

Speaking of the technical aspects, he mentioned that the device is based on the technology used in the MKS-05 TERRA, a device used by the Ukrainian military, as well as other law enforcement agencies worldwide. Despite the size, Terra-P dosimeter will be able to measure gamma-levels and estimated beta contamination, along with the dose of radiation accumulated since the user started using the device.

With the intention to make the device usable for everyone despite their age or tech-savviness, ECOTEST team has created a highly efficient design that features a single screen and two buttons. Apart from measurement and detection of radiations, the device offers a number of other functions such as an audio alarm that signifies radiation levels higher than the set threshold. The device comes complete with a user manual and a leather pouch to keep it safe from dust and other elements.

For more information about Terra-P and its features, visit the website https://ecotestgroup.com

About ECOTEST

ECOTEST is a Ukraine based brand that manufactures radiation measurement instruments and devices. The company boasts a range of more than thirty different products that include professional use instruments as well as household radiation measurement devices. The company’s R&D is carried out by a team of more than 200 professionals in the field of radio engineering.