EcoGen Cleaners Introducing the Future of Cleaning

There is a new line of cleaning products revolutionizing the way businesses can stay clean and green, EcoGen Cleaners. EcoGen utilizes a proprietary colloidal formula that creates nano-sized particles that enables cleaning at the sub-molecular level, creating a more powerful and efficient cleaning agent. What sets EcoGen Cleaners apart is their commitment to truly being a safe product to use with no gloves or masks required. All EcoGen products are biodegradable, non-fuming, non-flammable and non-toxic. They hold several highly-esteemed certifications to validate their brand.

EcoGen provides businesses a very powerful yet environmentally safe alternative to other chemically-harsh cleaning solutions on the market. Confined work areas with many employees and service industries that deal with food and customers directly especially benefit. “We are excited about the response we are receiving from companies such as Domino’s who have evaluated our product line and are currently using our cleaners in their restaurants”, says Marc LeBlanc, President of National Colloid.

EcoGen was created with the goal of helping businesses move forward to creating safe working environments with the inevitable increase of regulations and public demand for eco-friendly practices becoming the standard. Also to note is their line of cleaners contain no petrochemicals or harsh solvents, all while maintaining superior cleaning performance. In addition, EcoGen Cleaners are Clean Air Certified by the South Coast Air Quality Management District, a very strict environmental certification to attain.

EcoGen Cleaners are low in harmful volatile organic compounds and contain no compounds classified as:Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs), Ozone-Depleting Compounds (ODCs), Global Warming Compounds (GWCs). You can find complimentary SDS’s (Safety Data Sheets) for each product posted on their website that help ease any employers concerns about workplace safety and the strength of EcoGen products.

About EcoGen Cleaners

EcoGen Cleaners is a brand of commercial cleaning products designed to be eco-friendly, biodegradable, and tough for the industrial workplace such as auto, manufacturing, hospitality, and flooring. You can learn more about EcoGen Cleaners and the science behind their professional line of cleaning products at ecogencleaners.com.