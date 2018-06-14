Eco-friendly Wrecking with WA Auto Parts

Welshpool, WA (PRUnderground) June 13th, 2018

As technology is growing with the release of new car models, people are finding it hard to sell their old car parts. However, Australians don’t have to struggle anymore as WA Auto Parts in Perth have launched their car wreckers’ website from where people can buy old and new car parts. It is one of the leading e-Commerce business in Western Australia, and they are also providing car removal services and pay top cash for cars.

“Many years ago, we decided to build a business that would make people’s life easier in finding the best-reconditioned car parts. We understand the difficulties and the challenges that people face in looking for the perfect car part, especially when they are tight on budget as not many can afford original car parts. The best re-conditioned parts are hard to find, and not all companies can be trusted with selling so. This is why we have worked hard to provide loyalty to our customers and to secure their trust.” says Sales Manager.

WA Auto parts provide an easy way to purchase parts and car wrecking online, which other websites fail to deliver. The company specialises in auto parts of Japanese, European, Australian, Korean and American cars, trucks, SUV’s, 4wds, van, wagons and other types of vehicles. Now they are one of the leading car wreckers and used auto part sellers in WA.

Their excellent customer service is another reason for their success! It may be challenging to find the correct used auto parts if one is unsure of the model, brand or type of part. Their well trained Wrecker Expert will assist to choose the right auto part model in very less time.

When asked about this service to the Marketing head, he said “A company only becomes successful, if it’s not for a very hard-working team of staff. WA Auto Parts prides in our technicians who have relevant skill and expertise in providing you with the best car care in WA.”

WA Auto Parts focuses on wrecking all makes and models of cars that includes Toyota, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Audi, Aston Martin, BMW, Ford, Hyundai and many more. To transport goods to the customers, they maintain a reasonable deadline and strict delivery date. Thus, customers have got more attracted towards their discipline and punctuality in addition to their service.

When asked about their achievement the company said “From start-up e-commerce used auto parts seller in WA a few years ago, to a reputed company, we have achieved a lot over the years. We started off with few customers, and now, we have hundreds of loyal customers coming to us each day. Our achievements grew through word-of-mouth, our company reviews as well as through online. ”

WA Auto Parts is open from Mondays to Saturdays at 7:30 AM – 5:00 PM. They are located at 103 Sheffield Road, Welshpool WA 6106.

To know more about the company, visit them at: https://www.waautoparts.com.au

About WA Auto Parts

Our company provides extraordinary way to get rid of your unwanted, used, wrecked, broken, old, or scrap cars for free, or sell your car to us and get top dollars! If you only want to change a car part, you can easily get used auto parts for reasonable price from us.