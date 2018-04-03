Eco-Friendly Accessories Company Green and Blue Partners With Baby2Baby Donating Bamboo Toothbrushes to Kids in Need

For the socially conscious being a business doesn't just mean profit. It means being able to help those in need. LA-based Green and Blue recently showed this commitment in a campaign to bring hundreds of free bamboo toothbrushes to children in need.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) April 3rd, 2018

The world can be a hard place, especially for many children. Fortunately, there are still businesses and social organizations that care enough to help. In that spirit, eco-friendly accessories brand Green and Blue recently stepped up to help Los Angeles kids in need, partnering with non-profit Baby2Baby to distribute to them hundreds of high-quality, free, bamboo toothbrushes. There’s no doubt at all the direct health benefits such an action delivers, and the community has responded with clear enthusiasm for the effort.

“We are working towards making the world a better place in a green and charitable way,” commented a spokesperson from Green and Blue. “It’s a big part of what makes our business so special to us.”

According to the company, in addition to bamboo toothbrushes (which are sold online in packs of six), other popular eco-friendly products include elk, pug, Doberman and cute animal door stoppers, handmade hemp baskets, wood iPhone cases, natural wood “fidget” spinners for kids, and recycled polyester fabric bracelets.

Green and Blue have also recently helped a local Animal Rescue project with an auction for their dog lover wood iPhone cases.

Feedback for the online store has been passionate across the board.

A recent customer remarked in a five-star review, “High quality, eco-friendly products, and a great owner! Not only was the product I received fantastic and one I’m excited to gift to family and friends, but I also received incredible and responsive service! Jun was so receptive to my request for plastic-free/zero waste packaging. I’d highly recommend this shop to all!”

For more information, and to check out their very inspirational blog, be sure to visit https://greensandblue.com.

About Green and Blue

The Green & Blue mission is to make the world a better place in a green and charitable way. They provide high-quality eco-friendly products at an affordable price and also donates one of their products to various organizations for every purchase.