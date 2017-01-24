Eating out in Manchester, Last Week of January Offers – Corn Exchange Manchester

With Manchester’s January sales in full swing, the city is busier than ever. Shoppers looking for a bargain also want to eat out with a discount too. With that in mind many of the restaurants in Manchester are offering exciting (and generous) discounts to entice us in to their establishments.

Some of the best restaurants in Manchester can be found in the heart of the shopping district – at the Corn Exchange on Manchester’s Exchange Square.

Situated 5 minutes’ walk from Manchester Victoria and, opposite Selfridges and Harvey Nichols. The Corn Exchange is the perfect stop off if you’re exhausted from bargain hunting!

Many of their restaurants have fantastic offers on throughout the month of January, here are just a few:

Tampopo – offering 30% off mains, Tampopo is the place to head if you’re in the mood for some delicious Thai food and with 30% off how can you resist?

50% off food throughout January at Cabana with your Cabana Club card and a free dessert!

Grab two delicious curries from Mowgli’s Hindu Kitchen or House Kitchen and a rice for just £9.95, Monday-Friday 12-5pm

Taco Tuesdays at Wahaca, throughout the month of January every Tuesday is Taco Tuesday. Your first plate of delicious tacos is just £1 all day!

Pre-book your table at Banyan and enjoy 50% off Monday-Thursday

2 – course lunches for just £9.95 at Pho

When you dine at Gino D’Acampo’s My Restaurant, you’ll get 50% of your food bill back in points on your loyalty card. Sign up today at ginodacamporestaurants.com or chat to their staff when you visit the restaurant

Byron is offering a burger and beverage for £12.00 throughout January

Salvi’s is offering 40% off food through January Monday – Thursday

As well as their amazing food offers, the Corn Exchange’s restaurants also have some exciting new menus. If you’re taking part in Veganuary, several of their restaurants have specially designed menus to cater for this month’s vegan theme.

With January traditionally being a month of adopting a healthy diet, particularly following the excesses of the festive period. There is an emphasis on eating healthy, tasty, calorie controlled food.

If you’re one of the many people starting off 2017 with a health kick why not try Banyan’s new healthy eating menu, with 3 out of 4 dishes gluten free and coming in at under 400 calories, they are great for the healthy eaters among us.

For more fantastic offers and information visit the ‘what’s happening’ page at the Corn Exchange’s website or call 0161 834 8961.

About The Corn Exchange