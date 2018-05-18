Earth Science Labs Will Discuss Cyanobacteria Control at New York Rural Water Association Meeting

Annual Meeting of New York Rural Water Association will include discussion of cyanobacteria solutions such as EarthTec for controlling cyanobacteria in aging reservoirs and lakes.

The New York Rural Water Association will meet in Verona this month. The annual conference takes place as the Empire State moves aggressively to protect its drinking water sources. Last December, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced a $65 million plan to combat harmful cyanobacteria blooms in the state. A bill currently under consideration by the Senate Environmental Conservation Committee would establish a program to upgrade aging water infrastructure.

The two problems are related. Many of New York’s 67 reservoirs are 50–100 years old. As reservoirs and lakes age they can become havens for cyanobacteria. Trapped nutrients such as phosphorus and nitrogen fuel harmful cyanobacteria blooms during the warm summer months. Controlling these blooms is important for rural water districts.

“Even blooms that do not produce cyanotoxins can cause problems,” said David Carrington, Business Manager for Earth Science Laboratories. “Water treatment plants still have to reduce compounds called geosmins. These compounds cause an unpleasant taste and odor in drinking water.”

ESL manufactures an advanced algaecide/bactericide called EarthTec® that controls cyanobacteria and geosmins. “Pretreating source water with EarthTec reduces the need for additional treatments later in the process,” said Carrington. “This can lower cyanobacteria-related costs significantly.”

ESL will send a representative to the NY Rural Water Conference to discuss EarthTec®. ESL’s Cyanobacteria Rapid Response Program uses EarthTec to control cyanobacteria and reduce chemicals that produce unpleasant taste and odor in drinking water. The no-risk program provides onsite consultation and installation services at no charge. Participants pay only for the EarthTec they use.

More information on the NY Rural Water Conference can be found at http://www.nyruralwater.org/conference.

Earth Science Laboratories Inc. manufactures EarthTec for the controlling and preventing algae and cyanobacteria. EarthTec is EPA registered and approved for use in open waters and in pipelines. It is NSF Certified to ANSI Standard 60. Visit earthtecwatertreatment.com for more information.

About Earth Science Labs