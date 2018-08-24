Earth Science Labs to Discuss Versatile Cyanobacteria Treatment with Ohio Water Industry Leaders

Earth Science Labs will present data on the benefits of reducing cyanobacteria with controlled use of ionic copper.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (PRUnderground) August 23rd, 2018

Ohio’s water industry leaders will meet this month to discuss best practices in drinking water treatment. The One Water Conference and Exposition convenes in Columbus, August 27–30. The event follows Governor John Kasich’s recent executive order to reduce agricultural runoff into Lake Erie.

Nutrients from farming feed Lake Erie’s cyclical cyanobacteria bloom. Cleveland.com reports that late-summer winds cause different blooms to merge and sink to the bottom. The decaying mass releases compounds that cause an unpleasant taste and odor in drinking water. Governor Kasich’s order seeks to reduce the causes of such problems. Water treatment plants must still deal with the effects.

“That’s where we come in,” said David Carrington, Business Manager for Earth Science Laboratories. “Many people can detect taste-and-odor-causing compounds at levels as low as five to ten parts per trillion. Reducing these compounds can be difficult. We’ve developed an efficient and cost-effective way using low doses of ionic copper”

Carrington will lead a seminar on pre-treating drinking water at the One Water Conference. The seminar will include discussion of cyanobacteria control, taste and odor reduction and zebra mussel control. Carrington will present recent data on the use of advanced ionic copper to control these problems.

An ESL team will be available at the conference to discuss the Cyanobacteria Response Program and the Zebra Mussel Emergency Response Program. ESL offers these programs at no risk and no initial cost. The team will provide further details at the conference.

The One Water Conference is jointly sponsored by the Ohio Section of the American Water Works Association (OAWWA) and the Ohio Water Environment Association (OWEA). More information is available at: https://www.onewaterohio.org.

Earth Science Laboratories Inc. creates advanced water treatment products. The Arkansas-based company manufactures products that control aquatic pests, cyanobacteria, zebra mussels and quagga mussels. More information is available at earthsciencelabs.com.

