Earth Science Labs Discusses Cyanobacteria Solution with Georgia Water Managers

Earth Science Labs will discuss cyanobacteria control for improved water quality at spring meeting of Georgia Rural Water Association.

Jekyll Island, GA (PRUnderground) May 10th, 2018

Georgia has a water quality problem. A recent report by the National Resources Defense Council ranks Georgia fifth in the nation for violations of the 1974 Safe Drinking Water Act. The report cites cyanobacteria blooms as one of the chief culprits. Controlling such outbreaks will be a topic of discussion this month at the annual meeting of the Georgia Rural Water Association (GRWA).

A dense cluster of reservoirs in northern Georgia may suffer the most. Nitrogen and phosphorus from fertilizers used on farmland in the region can fuel cyanobacteria blooms. If current drought conditions persist, water quality in the state’s rural southeastern counties will also take a hit.

“Low-water, high temperatures and high nutrient loads create ideal conditions for cyanobacteria,” said Fred Singleton, Senior Scientist at Earth Science Laboratories. “Even blooms that are not toxic can release chemicals that cause an unpleasant taste and odor in drinking water. Water treatment plants need a way to control cyanobacteria.”

ESL will send a representative to the GRWA meeting to discuss EarthTec®, an advanced algaecide/bactericide. ESL’s Cyanobacteria Rapid Response Team uses EarthTec to kill cyanobacteria and to control taste and odor problems. The team offers free onsite consultation and installation services.

To read the full NRDC report, click here. More information on the GRWA annual conference can be found at http://www.grwa.org/2018-spring-conference.cfm.

Earth Science Laboratories Inc. manufactures EarthTec for controlling and preventing algae and cyanobacteria. EarthTec is EPA registered, approved for use in open water or in pipelines and NSF Certified to ANSI Standard 60. Visit earthtecwatertreatment.com for more information.

