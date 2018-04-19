Earth Science Laboratories to Discuss Killing Zebra Mussels and Cyanobacteria in Texas

Annual Gathering of Texas Water Managers Will Include Discussion of EarthTec QZ for Killing Zebra Mussels and Cyanobacteria

San Antonio, TX (PRUnderground) April 19th, 2018

Zebra mussels are messing with Texas. The aquatic invaders have infested fourteen Texas lakes since 2009. Many of these lakes supply drinking water and power to nearby cities and towns. Killing zebra mussels will be a key topic of discussion at the Texas Water convention in San Antonio this month.

The annual meeting of water professionals comes at a critical moment for the Lonestar State. In addition to zebra mussels, moderate to extreme drought affects much of the state. This means that water treatment plants drawing from zebra-mussel-infested reservoirs face another problem. As water levels drop and temperatures rise, cyanobacteria flourish.

“Cyanobacteria can release harmful toxins and chemicals that affect the taste and odor of drinking water,” said David Carrington, Business Manager for Earth Science Laboratories. “Zebra mussels restrict pipelines and clog intake screens. Killing them both is a high priority.”

One solution to this double threat is a product called EarthTec® QZ. According to Carrington, EarthTec QZ contains a unique, liquid-copper formula that kills cyanobacteria and zebra mussels alike. It disperses rapidly and leaves no residue or disinfection by-products. This makes it ideal for water treatment plants and power generation facilities.

ESL will send a team to the Texas Water convention to discuss EarthTec QZ. The team will also be on hand to discuss ESL’s Zebra Mussel Emergency Response Program and

Cyanobacteria Rapid Response Team. These programs offer free onsite consultation and installation services to water treatment plants and other critical facilities.

Earth Science Laboratories Inc. manufactures advanced water treatment products. EarthTec QZ is EPA registered and approved for use in open waters and in pipelines. It is NSF Certified to ANSI Standard 60 for use in drinking water. More information is available at earthtecqz.com.

