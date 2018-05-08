Earth Science Laboratories Raises Awareness of Vital Drinking Water Resources

Earth Science Laboratories launches campaign to highlight the vital role of clean drinking water.

Bentonville, AR (PRUnderground) May 8th, 2018

This week is Drinking Water Week. The annual event highlights the importance of water and water industry professionals. Arkansas-based Earth Science Laboratories will observe the occasion with a campaign to raise awareness about the vital role of clean drinking water.

ESL’s campaign will promote the theme “Protecting the Source.” The company plans to release a series of social media posts focusing on urgent water quality issues. The weeklong campaign will include daily educational content and several contests.

“It’s easy to take clean water for granted in water-rich countries like the U.S.,” said ESL CEO David Nicholas. “We only think about it when something goes wrong. This is a perfect opportunity to raise awareness about water quality issues and the hard-working people who are out there every day to make sure things go right.”

The campaign will feature two key issues, added Nicholas: controlling cyanobacteria and killing zebra mussels. Cyanobacteria produce dangerous toxins and chemicals that cause an unpleasant taste and odor in drinking water. Zebra mussels restrict the flow of water through intake screens and pipelines at water treatment plants.

ESL manufactures products that control cyanobacteria and kill zebra mussels. Followers can participate in the Drinking Water Week social media campaign by searching #EarthSciLabs on Twitter or by visiting ESL on LinkedIn. The company will also post updates on the Facebook page for PristineBlue®, ESL’s complete pool and spa care system.

More information on Drinking Water Week is available at:

https://www.awwa.org/resources-tools/public-affairs/public-affairs-events/drinking-water-week.aspx#15548504-2018-participants.

Earth Science Laboratories Inc. manufactures EarthTec® for cyanobacteria control and EarthTec® QZ, for killing zebra mussels. Both products are EPA registered and NSF Certified to ANSI Standard 60 for use in drinking water. They are approved for use in open waters and in pipelines. Information, case studies and data are available at earthtecwatertreatment.com and earthtecQZ.com.

About Earth Science Labs