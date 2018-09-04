Earth Science Laboratories Leads Fundraising Effort to Cure Diabetes

Team Earth Science Labs raised $3,940 for diabetes in Arkansas Tour de Cure.

Bentonville, AR (PRUnderground) September 4th, 2018

Team Earth Science Labs cycled and walked to help cure diabetes in the Arkansas Tour de Cure®. The team raised $3,940 in its fourth outing at the annual benefit. This put ESL at the top of the fundraising leader board for the second year in a row, followed by J&J Northwest Arkansas ($2,790.00) and Kraft/Heinz ($1,870.00).

This year’s Tour de Cure took place August 18 at the Crystal Bridges Museam of Art in Bentonville. The annual fundraiser for the American Diabetes Association® featured a 30-mile cycling route, a 5K walk/run and a new mountain biking route. ESL entered participants in all three events. The team included seven cyclists, two mountain bikers, and four walkers.

“The Tour de Cure is a great event for a worthy cause.” said David Nicholas, CEO. “So many people’s lives are affected by diabetes. We are glad to help out in the search for a cure.”

Twenty two teams and 216 participants contributed to the fight against diabetes this year. The event raised $66,056. According to the ADA, diabetes causes more deaths annually than breast cancer and AIDS combined.

Earth Science Laboratories Inc. creates advanced water treatment products. The Arkansas-based company manufactures products that control aquatic pests, cyanobacteria, zebra mussels and quagga mussels. More information is available at earthsciencelabs.com.

