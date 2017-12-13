Earth Dollar Forms Partnership with Stealth Grid to Build World’s First Quantum-Secure Blockchain

Quantum Secured Blockchain enters market with Earth Dollar

Zug, Switzerland (PRUnderground) December 13th, 2017

Earth Dollar™ announces its plan to develop a new type of worldwide mesh network on the blockchain for its upcoming alternative “Living Economic System” on the blockchain, which will include a decentralized Earth Bank™ platform. The Earth Dollar™ is the world’s first quantum-secure Sovereign Humanitarian Blockchain Network.

Earth Dollar™ has a strategic partnership with Stealth Grid™ to build the world’s first quantum-secure network, which will run on their proprietary StealthCrypto™ Quantum Mesh Network platform. The partnership will provide simple tools to help institutions, banks, governments and organizations, interface with its blockchain.

Earth Dollar™ will be the first of its kind to utilize Stealth Grid™ cyber security technology with decentralized dynamic end-to-end cryptographic encryption for data protection, blockchain, smart city platforms and more. The massive decentralized network, having no central servers, is fundamentally designed to be hacker-proof.

Larry Castro, CEO of Stealth Grid™ Corporation indicates, “Our passion is security! Everything we do is designed to keep your privacy and provide the strongest cyber security in the world. Our Apps put cyber security directly into your hands with Stealth Grid™ technology.”

According to Gurminder Singh Khalsa, incoming CEO of the Earth Bank™, “In order to provide strategies, services and solutions emerging from the issuance of Earth Dollar™ we are building our Earth Bank™ network on the StealthCrypto™ platform. This adds a very high-level, quantum secure layer to provide trust, integrity, ethics, transparency, privacy and security.”

About Earth Dollar

The launch of the Earth Dollar™ is expected to be one of the largest token sales for 2018. It is a radical new sustainable cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, backed by natural capital assets. The Earth Dollar™ is part of a new sustainable decentralized “Living Economic System” centered on the preservation of natural resources of Planet Earth and revitalizing global economies with an alternative

About Stealth Grid™

StealthCrypto™ provides a proprietary, quantum secure, blockchain solution, utilizing multi-layer approach on the endpoints, dynamic split encryption and Dynamic GeoDistribution™, eliminating the set up and management challenges associated with certificate based solutions. StealthCrypto™ can be scaled to levels required for massive deployment characteristic of the Internet of Things and Blockchain and protect billions of devices and transactions with ease.

The StealthCrypto™ ecosystem provides products based on quantum secure blockchain technology for cloud storage, data protection, email, instant messaging, video conferencing, voice calls, mobile, AI cyber security and the StealthCrypto™ smartphone, all on its quantum mesh network. Website: http://stealthcrypto.io/

