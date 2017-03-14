E&A Transpros Goes Green with Serenity LED and Receives Rebate Check

Companies in Several States Across the US take Advantage of Energy Savings Program for Free LED Lights while Helping Put Veterans Back to Work.

(PRUnderground) March 14th, 2017

Elk Grove Village based freight forwarding company, E&A Transpros, have made the switch to brighter, more efficient LED lights. Serenity LED, Inc., an innovative LED lighting company, manufactured and installed their LED lights in their warehouse and offices.

Sefik Sakinovic, president of E&A Transpros, was looking to reduce energy costs at their local trucking terminal in Elk Grove Village IL. Serenity LED introduced them to the ComEd Energy Efficiency Program which covered the majority of the LED lighting technology available to make their 25,000 square foot facility more cost effective with greater lighting capacity. “We replaced their existing fluorescent T12 tubes and 400W HIDs with our new energy efficient HBL LED Highbay, saving our client thousands of dollars per month with an ROI of just 6 months. In addition, when you factor in the energy rebates, you are getting positive cash flow for making the switch to LED lights,” states Co-Founder of Serenity LED, Alex Capio.

“Our clients are major key players in the freight forwarding industry and if we can manage our energy costs efficiently, this aids us in servicing them more effectively. The lighting also creates a more positive work environment for our office and warehouse staff,” said Sefik Sakinovic, President of E&A Transpros, Inc. “Overall, I’m very happy with the work that Serenity LED has done. I couldn’t have asked for better lighting in my facility”.

To install the leading-edge LED lights, Serenity LED hires local Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), which also gives an opportunity to our clients to support our Veterans and receive incentives from working with a SDVOSB. “Helping businesses save on their lighting bill by going green with LED lights and putting Veterans to work is the ideal business model for any US company,” says Cameron Sass, President & Co-Founder of Serenity LED, whose father was injured while serving in the US Navy.

E&A Transpros joins an extensive list of facilities that are making the switch to Serenity LED lights. Serenity LED has created an LED lighting revolution with their everyday low prices for superior quality LED lights. Co-Founders Cameron Sass and Alex Capio have developed and tested each and every one of these bulbs and are confident in offering a 10 year warranty on their commercial LED lights.

Serenity LED’s lights are located in municipalities, arenas, churches, hospitals, car dealerships, hospitals, commercial warehouses, military bases, schools and stadiums across the United States. Some states also offer energy rebates for switching to LED lights, which makes the return on investment profitable for several businesses. For more information on how you can make the switch to LED lights and to see if you qualify for a rebate, call 847.485.9863 or visit www.serenityled.com.

About Serenity LED, Inc.

Based in the Chicagoland area, Serenity LED is a company that started in 2009 and is revolutionizing LED lights and products by providing a superior engineered product that make them last longer, not flicker, and stay cooler than other similar products in the market. Dubbed the “future of lighting,” they are leading the way in led lights and products. If you are looking to make the switch to led lights or have questions contact info@serenityled.com .