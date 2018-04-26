E-Gas depot launches new calibration gas ecommerce website

E-Gas depot is inviting gas detector and calibration gas users to explore its new calibration gas website and E-Catalog. The site addresses the costs of calgas mixtures.

Clearwater, FL (PRUnderground) April 26th, 2018

E-Gas depot is inviting visitors to explore its new calibration gas website and E-Catalog. The new website has been designed to address the high costs of larger brand names and provide the ultimate user-friendly experience with simple navigation and easy to find calibration gas mixtures. The well thought out site provides tools to easily shop online or to send an online quote to an email address. The site has time saving advanced search tools to help customers find the most complex gas mixtures quickly.

If you have been buying calibration gas for some time, it may become evident that gas prices vary significantly depending on which website the gas is sold on. E-Gas depot has targeted three areas to reduce costs. Free ground shipping, free return shipping on our cost saving refill program and simply being a low price leader. If you compare

E-Gas depot pricing to the large brand names you will find that E-Gas depot can be a great way to lower your calibration gas costs.

While building the website, we found the largest complaint end users have is the difficulty locating gas mixtures due to the large variety of specs and bottle sizes. We have answered this problem with a navigation system that carries the customer through each spec as they move through the menus. It makes finding even the most complex specifications easy to find and have virtually eliminated the frustration end users have experienced elsewhere.

There are times when a company just wants a formal quote to share internally or get approval. We have made this process fast by building a quoting tool into the website. Simply pick the products and the system will write the quote and email it as a PDF. One nice feature is that the quote has a clickable button that links back to the website shopping cart with all of the products in it from the quote. There you can complete or edit the order. There is no need to go through the website a second time to find the products and add them to a new shopping cart. It is truly simple, fast and easy.

E-Gas depot distributes calibration gas in the United States and internationally. They provide standard reactive and non-reactive single gases up through 6 gas mixtures. In addition, E-Gas depot can produce custom gas mixtures upon request.

E-Gas depot is a division of CIH Equipment, an A2LA: ISO17025 Calibration Lab. If you would like more information about the website or products, please call Pam toll free at 833-386-9248, email at info@egasdepot.com or visit the company website at https://egasdepot.com

