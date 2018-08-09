During San Antonio Restaurant Week, Coast Packing’s ‘Taste the Difference’ Online Guide #FatMaps Spots that Sizzle with Lard and Beef Tallow

With Alamo City ‘Dine Out & Dig In’ Event on from August 11-25, West’s Top Supplier of Healthy Animal Fat Shortenings Pinpoints 25 of the Best

Vernon, CA (PRUnderground) August 9th, 2018

Even food tastes bigger in Texas.

San Antonio’s Restaurant Week is offering up 120+ establishments to prove it, including two dozen showcased on a special Coast Packing Company online gastronomic #FatMap prepared for the occasion. Running Aug. 11-25, the observance benefits Culinaria (culinariasa.org), an independent, not-for-profit, registered 501c (3) tax-exempt organization, committed to promoting San Antonio as a premier food and wine destination while fostering community growth and enrichment.

In its latest installment of “Taste the Difference,” Coast Packing, the leading supplier of animal fat shortenings in the Western U.S., is again taking its #FatMap to the Lone Star state, following up recent stops in Houston and Dallas. While the 25 eateries on the San Antonio Restaurant Week #FatMap run the gamut of culinary styles, all include dishes prepared with lard and/or beef tallow.

Among the can’t-miss places for lard lovers: Azuca Nuevo Latino, Cover 3, Hearthstone Bakery Café, Landry’s Seafood, Max’s Wine Dive and Periphery. Range is all in for beef tallow, while Outlaw Kitchens and Grayze render their own animal fats.

During this year’s Restaurant Week, San Antonio eateries will feature three-course prix-fixe menus for lunch and dinner. For each meal, restaurants donate to Culinaria, which provides the means for students to enter into culinary fields. For the past 18 years, Culinaria has been promoting locally sourced food and wine experiences in the San Antonio region through community events and culinary education opportunities, including Restaurant Weeks, a 5K run, a festival, and many others. Proceeds from events directly support culinary and education programs, enabling Culinaria to be largely self-sustaining.

“The San Antonio event promises to be among the most enticing food celebrations anywhere, with something for just about every palate – and all for a good cause,” said Ernest Miller, Coast Packing’s Corporate Chef. “People don’t go to restaurants so they can consume heavily processed, chemically extracted substitutes for healthy, natural animal fats. They go for the tradition, the rich history and the flavor. At the two dozen spots on our San Antonio Restaurant Week #FatMap, diners truly will be in fat city.”

“In terms of freshness, flavor and texture, foods prepared with lard and beef tallow are natural standouts , which is exactly why we’re so delighted when consumers can taste for themselves, as they will in San Antonio this month,” said Eric R. Gustafson, Coast Packing CEO. “Toward that end, we at Coast Packing are continuing our efforts to build #FatMaps showing that healthy animal fats are just about everywhere, and that consumers don’t need to go far to find places where they can let their palates make the call.”

Have a favorite restaurant that puts lard or beef tallow on the menu (or just in some of its prize dishes)? If so, drop Coast an email at info@coastpacking.com and the company will put it on the #FatMap. Consumers can also post an image or link to via Twitter/Instagram/Pinterest, etc., with the hashtag #LardOnTheMenu or #TallowOnTheMenu.

About Coast Packing Company

Now marking its 96th year in business, Coast Packing Company (www.coastpacking.com), a closely held corporation, is the number one supplier of animal fat shortenings – particularly lard and beef tallow — in the Western United States. The company sells to major manufacturers, distributors, retailers, smaller food service operations and leading bakeries. The company participates actively in various ethnic markets – from Hispanic retail chains, with its VIVA brand, to various Asian specialty markets. Based in Vernon, Calif., Coast Packing Company is regional, national and, increasingly, global. In some cases, supplier relationships are multigenerational, extending back 50 years and more. Coast is a founding member of the Healthy Fats Coalition (http://www.healthyfatscoalition.org/).

For more information about Coast Packing Company, visit: www.coastpacking.com. Follow us via social media on Facebook at www.facebook.com/coastpackingco, Twitter @coastpackingco and Pinterest www.pinterest.com/coastpackingco.