Dunes Manor Hotel’s February LOVE Month Events to Benefit Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation

Dunes Manor Hotel & Suites, which was recently profiled as the best full-service hotel in Ocean City by international travel review site Tripatini.com, will present three entertainment and culinary events in February.

A portion of the proceeds from each event will benefit the Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation, a Baltimore-based charitable organization that provides hospital and respite housing services to critically ill children and their families.

“Our February LOVE Month events will offer fun, excitement, and indulgence for our visitors and guests,” says Melora Olexo, Assistant General Manager at the Dunes Manor Hotel & Suites. “Football fans, couples, and beer aficionados will be especially happy with what we have planned, and we’re looking forward to delivering amazing experiences for them to savor and enjoy.”

The Dunes Manor February LOVE Month events are:

● “The Big Game #51: The LOVE of Football” (Friday, 2/3 – Sunday, 2/5)

Featuring a special weekend stay package and a tailgate-style buffet (wings, taco/nacho bar, sandwiches, baked potato bar, chips/dips, hot dogs) for the Big Game. Sunday party also includes open bar, contests, giveaways, and more.

● “Sweet and Spicy Valentine’s Day Weekend” (Friday, 2/10 – Sunday, 2/12)

Featuring a special weekend stay package, a four course gourmet dinner, salsa/bachata lessons, and a dance party with music by DJ Louis of Radio Maxima 95.3 FM (salsa, merengue, bachata, cha cha, and samba).

● “ FeBREWary: LOVE on Tap ” (Friday, 2/24 – Saturday, 2/25)

Features a special weekend stay package, two tickets to the ShoreCraft Beer Fest at Seacrets (with live music, unlimited free tastings, and a complimentary pint glass), and two complimentary craft beers at the Dunes Manor’s Zippy Lewis Lounge.

“Dunes Manor’s February festivities sound like a lot of fun, and we’re thrilled to be able to partner with them,” says Wayne Littleton, Program Coordinator for Believe In Tomorrow. “Everyone at the hotel cares about giving back to the Ocean City community, and that’s the type of business that Believe in Tomorrow’s House by the Sea is eager to team up with.”

The Dunes Manor Hotel & Suites February LOVE Month events will take place at the Dunes Manor Hotel & Suites, 2800 Baltimore Avenue in Ocean City, MD. A portion of the proceeds from each of the events will benefit the Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation. For more information about the events and to reserve tickets, contact the hotel’s reservations team at 800.523.2888 or visit the special events page on DunesManor.com.

About Dunes Manor Hotel & Suites

Located right on the boardwalk and built in the grand style of Ocean City’s Victorian era, the Dunes Manor Hotel & Suites offers a one of a kind experience in Ocean City. Our magnificent beachfront views make the Dunes Manor the ideal getaway where you can relax and unwind after exploring everything that Ocean City has to offer.