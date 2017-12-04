Dunes Manor Hotel & Suites Offers Free Weekend Xmas Activities for Guests and Area Residents

Dunes Manor & Suites is offering a variety of complimentary weekend Christmas activities through 12/25 for its guests as well as residents of the Ocean City area.

Ocean City, MD (PRUnderground) December 4th, 2017

Dunes Manor Hotel & Suites, which is rated #4 out of 104 hotels in Ocean City, MD by TripAdvisor, is offering a variety of weekend Christmas activities for both guests and area residents. Each of the activities will be available through December 25, and will be complimentary.

“The Dunes will be bustling with energy, joy, and lots of Christmas spirit throughout December, and we can’t wait to share it our guests and visitors from the area,” says Tracy Rice, Guest Relations Manager at Dunes Manor Hotel & Suites. “Our holiday decorations around the hotel are gorgeous, and our slate of free activities will be fun for kids of all ages as well as their parents.”

Dunes Manor Hotel & Suites’ free weekend Christmas activities include:

Fridays

Photos with Santa and an elf (cookies and hot chocolate served)

Holiday movies by the pool (candy and popcorn served)

Singalong of holiday favorites in the Dunes Piano Lounge with Shirley Toms

Saturdays

Breakfast with Santa keepsake photo

Holiday crafts and children’s games

Sundays

Gingerbread man decorating (12/10, 12/17)

Cookie decorating for Santa (12/24)

(Click here for the Dunes’ full December calendar of weekend Christmas activities.)

Along with the above offerings, the Dunes will also present free 6:00PM showings of “The Polar Express”, the 2004 hit animated movie starring Tom Hanks, on 12/16 and 12/23. Highlights will include an appearance by Santa, serving of hot chocolate and cookies, the punching of a Golden Ticket by a conductor, and a specially decorated Dunes Club Car, which was inspired by the movie and will be available for kids to experience. Reservations are required to attend “The Polar Express”, and each family that attends is asked to donate a new toy, which will be donated to Diakonia, a provider of essential support services to families in Worcester County.

All of the Dunes Manor Hotel & Suites’ weekend Christmas activities are free for hotel guests and local residents. For more information and to make reservations for the showings of “The Polar Express” on 12/16 or 12/23, contact Tracy Rice (trice@dunesmanor.com, 410.289.1100).

About Dunes Manor Hotel & Suites

Located right on the boardwalk and built in the grand style of Ocean City’s Victorian era, the Dunes Manor Hotel & Suites – which is ranked #4 in TripAdvisor’s customer reviews of 104 hotels in the market – offers a one of a kind experience in Ocean City, MD. Our magnificent beachfront views make the Dunes Manor the ideal getaway where you can relax and unwind after exploring everything that Ocean City has to offer.