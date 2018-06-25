dscout Launches Live, a 1:1 Video Interview Tool for Researchers

dscout Live is a video interviewing tool for researchers and companies to easily connect with consumers and customers when conducting contextual research.

Chicago, Illinois (PRUnderground) June 25th, 2018

dscout, Inc., provider of the world’s premier contextual research platform, today launched dscout Live, a new tool for face-to-face, real-time conversations between researchers and participants.

Built as a powerful way for researchers to make the most of customer conversations, Live enables companies to connect with participants at scale for cost-effective user interviews and easily manage each step along the way.

dscout CEO and founder Michael Winnick believes dscout Live revolutionizes how companies understand real people’s experiences by equipping researchers to interact with more people at the click of a button and share high-impact videos across their organizations.

“Now more than ever, companies need a steady flow of user understanding, customer empathy and real world insight,” Winnick says. “With Live, they can move from internal question to recruiting to interview and feedback in just a few days, saving time and money along the way.”

Key features of Live include real-time transcription, research participant screen sharing, clipping of essential moments, time-stamped notes during calls, and exports of both highlights and full interviews. dscout partnered with leading cloud communications platform Twilio to ensure reliability, and uses WebRTC technology to provide the experience entirely within a Chrome browser.

Live fully integrates with dscout’s Diary solution for mobile rich media research, and its Recruit solution for high-speed, low-cost participant sourcing. Beyond Live’s benefit as a standalone tool, it also allows researchers to combine methodologies in any “Mission” (research project) conducted in dscout to get closer to consumers or users.

“Live projects fit seamlessly into your dscout workflow,” Winnick says. “Live allows you to add another dimension to Diary studies, and to enhance a ‘Mission’ by capturing context-rich insights – like reactions to stimuli as they happen.”

Live is available for current and future dscout users as part of a dscout subscription package; contact the team to see a Live demo or learn more about plans.

Those interested in participating in a dscout project can get started by downloading the app through the App Store or Google Play.

About dscout

dscout, a contextual research platform—now with Live interviewing—is your shortest path to eye-opening human insights that build empathy and engage stakeholders. Research respondents (“Scouts”) capture their in-the-moment experiences of products and services. dscout’s customers use its innovative web-based analysis platform to derive tremendous customer insight – and tell customers’ stories using videos, photos and quantitative data. Headquartered in Chicago, dscout serves global leaders in social media, technology, consulting, advertising, financial services, consumer products, and healthcare industries.