DriveELD Announces Free Support for Stranded One20 F-ELD Customers Through the First of 2019

DriveELD helps abandoned ONE20 users to continue their operations without any disruptions.

Iowa City, IA (PRUnderground) June 12th, 2018

In response to ONE20 ceasing all operations as of June 18, 2018, DriveELD has announced a free offer. DriveELD will provide free service to all ONE20 users for the rest of this calendar year. Making it simple to switch, ONE20 customers need only to create an account by visiting www.drive-eld.com, apply the online coupon, create a carrier account, and then download the DriveELD app and pair it with their current device.

Using the DriveELD software and their current ONE20 hardware commercial drivers can maintain compliance with the federally mandated ELD rule to prepare hours-of-service (HOS) records of duty status (RODS).

This walkthrough video explains how to switch from ONE20 to DriveELD.: https://youtu.be/Nt8H_V7A_y4.

After using the free service, on January 1, 2019, users can continue using DriveELD for $99 per year, or switch to another ELD service if DriveELD doesn’t meet their needs. DriveELD is the only FMCSA compliant solution to provide the thousands of abandoned ONE20 users another six months to find a solution at no cost. DriveELD hopes that this offer will ease the hassle of finding an ELD solution with so little warning.

About DriveELD

DriveELD is based in Iowa City, Iowa, and is a subsidiary of Digital Artefacts a research and development company founded in 1999.