Drive Nation, Jermaine O’Neal Commit to an Exclusive Partnership with Pepsi/Gatorade

Drive Nation’s Partnership with Pepsi signed in anticipation of the new $10.4 million-dollar sports facility, scheduled to open in September.

(PRUnderground) March 27th, 2017

A new multi-year partnership between Drive Nation and Pepsi was signed recently, setting the stage for a growing list of companies who have an interest in becoming Official Partners of the new Drive Nation Sports Complex, scheduled to open this fall. Six-time NBA All-Star, Jermaine O’Neal is, in part, the attraction and is more than just another star-athlete with a “name on the door.” O’Neal plans to be actively involved in every aspect of the business, including coaching — something top brands and companies value.

The partnership, which includes exclusive sales rights for both Pepsi as well as Gatorade, goes beyond the typical official beverage sponsorship and includes grants for outstanding student athletes, who excel both on the playing field/court and in the classroom. “My mission is to create the total player” says Jermaine, “And Pepsi, an iconic brand, along with Gatorade’s 50-year history of studying the best athletes in the world, bring a wealth of sports nutrition knowledge and insight to the table that fits into our model.”

Jermaine’s Total Player Development approach, is focused on all aspects of player development, providing premier services like on-site sports performance training and nutritional coaching. “Hydration is an important aspect of peak performance” and is the foundation of being able to train hard and recover,” says O’Neal, “it is a proven vital component of training for the next level.”

Currently, aspiring young basketball players can experience the Drive Nation Skills Academy first hand, which is now accepting registrations for boys and girls of all ages (grades 3-12) and skill levels.

The Drive Nation Total Player Development philosophy is to treat each and every player with the same amount of respect, regardless of their age or skill level.

About Drive Nation

The Drive Nation Sports Facility, located on 16.2 acres at the DFW airport, will feature more than 90,000 square feet of indoor space, including basketball and volleyball courts, player lounges, a 10,000 Sq. Ft. weight room, performance training area and a 50-yard all-purpose indoor turf area, among other amenities.

The project is slated to open in September of 2017 and will be managed by the industry-leading outsourced management firm, the Sports Facilities Management.