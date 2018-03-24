DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen selected as Best for Vets Franchise

Brand ranked 26 by Military Times

Waco, TX (PRUnderground) March 24th, 2018

DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen was recently named to the Best For Vets Franchise List by Military Times. The list features 53 franchises that are considered the best options for veterans interested in franchising.

To select the Best Franchises for Veterans, Military Times invited franchise brands across the country to fill out a rigorous survey about their programs for Military Members and Veterans. The rankings were then created based on the answers provided to questions about culture, performance, costs and the support offered to current and former service members and their families.

“The franchise brands on this list make the extra effort for their veteran and military-connected franchisees,” said George Altman, the Military Times editor in charge of the rankings. “They earned their places on these rankings through their dedication to current and former service members, and their efforts should get the attention of veterans considering their launching a franchise.”

DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen was founded by Don Dwyer Sr, the creator of the IFA’s VetFran Program. Dwyer, an Air Force Veteran, started the Vet Fran Program after the Gulf War to help the men and women who so selflessly served our country. Today, the VetFran program helps veterans across the country become business owners through franchising.

DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen is proud to offer our service members and veterans a $5,000 discount on their franchise fee.

Military Times includes Army Times, Navy Times, Air Force Times and Marine Corps Times. The company is part of Sightline Media Group, a Regent company. The rankings are published in each of the newspapers’ print editions and online at MilitaryTimes.com, as well as ArmyTimes.com, NavyTimes.com, AirForceTimes.com and MarineCorpsTimes.com.

DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen offers franchise opportunities to entrepreneurs interested in remodeling.

About DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen Franchising

DreamMaker® Bath and Kitchen is a full-service interior home improvement franchise that helps remodelers improve both their profit margins and their quality of life. Our systems and support help franchise owners win more customers through effective marketing and sales techniques, not to mention superior service that leads to positive word-of-mouth that builds and grows the business.