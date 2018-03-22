Dreaming on an Arabian Carpet is an Irresistible Story of Life and Love in The Age of Globalization

“A Sojourn for Belonging.” Romance, Suspense, Politics, Religion and Globalization. This is the journey of two people struggling to find a meaningful life.

Egypt, Libya and the Middle East (PRUnderground) March 22nd, 2018

Kuwait is a country where the poor from around the world gather, to serve the rich. Ricky is among them. He came seven months ago to forget the past. He came to forget the violent break-up with his girlfriend. Her name is Breeze. She is Chinese. And Ricky is a Filipino. They met in Shenzhen, China, and for a time everything was perfect.

But one day, Breeze had to return suddenly to her home-town when her mother fell ill. The days passed, and when Breeze returned, she found long strands of black hair in Ricky’s bed. That was when she erupted. She took to Ricky’s apartment with an axe. That night, Breeze left him; she disappeared. Alone, and with no way to reconcile, Ricky found a job as a start-up manager of a Hong Kong IT franchise, in far away Arabia.

Now, from a photo-frame on his bed-side table in Kuwait City, Breeze smiles at Ricky. She reminds him of what they could have had. She reminds him of his chronic loneliness. In those days they shared together, Ricky had already let go of his first infatuation. He had an explanation for why Leoni had stayed those nights with him.

Ricky was less sure that Breeze had been faithful to him, or that the evidence she found in his bed was the reason she left. Still, when Ricky gets a phone call from Breeze, pleading with him to take her back, Ricky cannot let her go. He agrees. Over half a year on, things have changed for both of them. Ricky and Breeze will try and make things work. Ricky has been reassigned to Tripoli, Libya. He will rendezvous with Breeze along the way. They plan to meet in Cairo.

From there the adventure begins. Through Saudi, Syria, Jordan, Egypt, Libya, Kuwait, and finally returning to China, Ricky and Breeze struggle to navigate the legacies of childhood poverty, past loves, cultural isolation, and family obligations, as they seek a path to their hopes and dreams. This is the tale of two people who need each other, and who love each other, but whose destinies refuse to stay intertwined.

Copies of {Book Title} are available at all major booksellers, including Black Rose Writing, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

Print and Electronic review copies available upon request

Contact: Justin Weeks / Sales Team, Black Rose Writing

sales@blackrosewriting.com

About Black Rose Writing

Black Rose Writing is an independent publishing house that strongly believes in developing a personal relationship with their authors. The Texas-based publishing company doesn’t see authors as clients or just another number on a page, but rather as individual people… people who deserve an honest review of their material and to be paid traditional royalties without ever paying any fees to be published.