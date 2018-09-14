Dreamers Ventures And Google Kick Off Hispanic Heritage By Empowering Latino Entrepreneurs In Los Angeles

Dreamers Ventures, in partnership with Accelerate with Google, brings together leading entrepreneurs, experts and business experts for a dynamic masterclass and networking reception to inspire minorities to turn their dreams into reality.

LOS ANGELES, CA (PRUnderground) September 14th, 2018

Dreamers Ventures, hosted by Google, kicks-off Hispanic Heritage Month stopping in Los Angeles, CA with a masterclass and entrepreneur networking receptions bringing together award-winning entrepreneurs, investors and experts on September 19, 2018.

Dreamers Ventures Los Angeles is the forth stop of a six-city tour taking place in 2018, across the U.S. and Latin America, empowering entrepreneurs to gain access to tools, connections and knowledge to achieve their business dreams. The interactive platform aims to leverage an alliance of business veterans and networks by offering culturally relevant events, content and connections to strengthen America’s fastest growing entrepreneurial segments: minorities and primarily Hispanics. Thanks to the support of Accelerate with Google, the event is free of charge to attendees by RSVP at www.dreamersventures.com.

Hosted and co-created by award-winning entrepreneur and 2018 USHCC Hispanic Businessperson of the Year, Lili Gil Valletta and Enrique Arbelaez, co-founders of CIEN+ and CulturIntel, the masterclass is designed to motivate engagement and bring on-stage the learning, real-life stories and practical tips needed to grow, make digital work and successfully raise capital from investors.

The line-up of TV personalities and iconic entrepreneurs includes a keynote address by crowdfunding pioneer, Stanford Educated angel investor and serial entrepreneur, Manny Fernandez, Co-Founder RealtyReturns & DreamFunded. Manny is a bestselling author featured on CNBC’s Make Me A Millionaire Inventor, also featured by the Wall Street Journal, NBC, CNN, Forbes, Inc. Magazine, Fox News and many more. “I am thrilled to be the keynote experience of such an exciting event. I hope my Silicon Valley advice on fundraising can help many entrepreneurs attract the capital they need to build their dream business,” says Manny Fernández, CEO and Co-Founder of DreamFunded.com.

There are more than four million Hispanic-owned businesses throughout the U.S., and their revenues have climbed to more than $660 billion, according to the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Hispanic-owned businesses have had the greatest amount of growth, the report said, with the number of companies in operation increasing by 46 percent over the past decade. This is why Dreamers Ventures want to ensure Latino business owners growth so they can continue to support the growth of everyone’s economy, which is America’s economy.

“As an immigrant and entrepreneur, I have experienced first-hand the challenges we face as business owners, which inspired me to create a way to democratize access to the resources and contacts we need to accelerate growth,” says Lili Gil Valletta, creator of the platform and co-founder and CEO of CIEN+ and CulturIntel. “There is no better way to celebrate, and elevate, the power of Hispanic Heritage than by encouraging us to push and pull each other with better knowledge and connections for growth.” highlights Gil Valletta.

Panelists and expert entrepreneurs participating in the masterclass incude: Founder of CAP Science Labs, Creator of the new TV series with IBM Watson “StartUpMasters” and Host/Producer of MoneyMasters, Kimberly Calhoun; CEO of Mixed Up Clothing, Sonia Smith Kang; CEO Beach View, Roberto Medrano; Founder at CareerForce, Jesse Martinez; Managing Partner at Perpetua Partners, Erik Lopez Jensen; CEO and Founder of AC&M Group, Jaime Cárdenas; Co-Founder of Lil’ Libros, Patty Rodríguez; Google Digital Coach, Roberto Matrínez; and CEO of Camino Financial, Sean Salas.

“Dreamers Ventures has entrepreneurs and investors engaged in high energy reality discussions about success that will jolt you with an adrenaline rush motivating you to go to the next level. I am honored and so excited to be invited to not just share my experiences and knowledge but to hear stories from the great “A List Corporate Celebrities,” where we are innovating positive changes for minorities,” says panelist Kimberly H. Calhoun, Founder and CEO of CAP Science Labs.

To learn more, participate and/or sponsor this empowerment platform please visit: www.dreamersventures.com. You can also follow the hashtag #DreamersVentures for updates and follow us on twitter @DreamersVenture @Liligil and Facebook at www.facebook.com/DreamersVentures. To inquire about 2018 sponsorships please contact info@dreamersventures.com.

For media inquiries contact:

Marlena Fitzpatrick

Marlena@cien.plus

917-565-6983

###

About Dreamers Ventures

Dreamers Ventures is an empowerment platform and multi-city tour designed to provide minority and women entrepreneurs with access to knowledge, capital and opportunities to help turn their dreams into reality. The platform, created by award-winning entrepreneurs and CIEN+ founders Lili Gil Valletta and Enrique Arbelaez to leverage an alliance of experts, investors and organizations to offer culturally relevant online and offline experiences, content and connections for growth throughout the U.S. and Latin America. Dreamers Ventures in uniquely positioned to offer educational and commercial opportunities to its participants, including scholarships to the Stanford Latino Entrepreneur Leaders Program and the opportunity to pitch and fast-track the launch of products airing on HSN’s American Dreams, where Gil Valletta appears as a guest host. For more information, visit www.DreamersVentures.com.