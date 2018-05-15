Drake and Migos Promo Code for Floor Seats and General Admission (GA) Tickets at Ticket Down

Ticket Down has cheap Drake and Migos floor seats and general admission tickets (GA) for all tour dates, add discount/offer/promo code CONCERT to save on Drizzy and Migos.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) May 15th, 2018

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Drake and Migos tickets in conjunction with their “Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour” which gets underway on July 26th in Salt Lake City, UT at the Vivint Smart Home Arena and will culminate in Atlanta, GA at the Philips Arena on November 17th.

This extensive tour will visit countless large cities across North America and will feature two nights at many famous venues such as Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York, NY (NYC); Philips Arena in Atlanta, GA; United Center in Chicago, IL; Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC; MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV and the home of the Lakers, Staples Center in Los Angeles (LA).

Drake and Migos recently did the successful collaboration, “Walk It Talk It.” Drake recently released the following two songs from his upcoming album, Scorpion: “God’s Plan” and “Nice for What.”

“Aubrey & The Three Amigos” Tour Dates:

July 26 — Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena

July 28 — Denver, CO at Pepsi Center

July 31 — Kansas City, MO at Sprint Center

Aug. 1 — St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 10 — Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre

Aug. 11 — Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre

Aug. 14 — Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 17 — Chicago, IL at United Center

Aug. 18 — Chicago, IL at United Center

Aug. 24 — New York, NY at Madison Square Garden (MSG)

Aug. 25 — New York, NY at Madison Square Garden (MSG)

Aug. 30 — Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center

Aug. 31 — Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center

Sept. 4 — Montreal, QC at Bell Centre

Sept. 7 — Boston, MA at TD Garden

Sept. 8 — Boston, MA at TD Garden

Sept. 12 — Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

Sept. 13 — Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

Sept. 15 — Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Centre

Sept. 18 — Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 21 — Miami, FL at AmericanAirlines Arena

Sept. 22 — Miami, FL at AmericanAirlines Arena

Sept. 24 — New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center

Sept. 26 — Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

Sept. 29 — Houston, TX at Toyota Center

Sept. 30 — Houston, TX at Toyota Center

Oct. 5 — Las Vegas, NV at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct. 6 — Las Vegas, NV at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct. 8 — Phoenix, AZ at Gila River Arena

Oct. 12 — Los Angeles, CA at STAPLES Center

Oct. 13 — Los Angeles, CA at STAPLES Center

Oct. 16 — Los Angeles, CA at The Forum

Oct. 17 — Los Angeles, CA at The Forum

Oct. 26 — Oakland, CA at Oracle Arena

Oct. 27 — Oakland, CA at Oracle Arena

Nov. 1 — Seattle, WA at Tacoma Dome

Nov. 3 — Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

Nov. 4 — Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

Nov. 6 — Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place

Nov. 16 — Atlanta, GA at Philips Arena

Nov. 17 — Atlanta, GA at Philips Arena

About TicketDown.com:

Note: Ticket Down is not associated with any of the artists or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with or do we endorse any artists or venues in this release.

