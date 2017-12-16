Dragon Ninja offers BIG Amazon Christmas Promo Codes this weekend!

Dragon Ninja Tactical Gear offering Coupon Deals on Amazon up to 70% off for last minute Christmas Shoppers

Nashville, TN (PRUnderground) December 16th, 2017

Doing your last minute Christmas shopping this weekend and want to save some cash? Dragon Ninja has you covered! They are offering 20% off their Tactical Nylon Belt on Amazon this weekend using promo code ‘DNINJA20’ at checkout. The deal is sweetened and spiked with FREE two day shipping for Prime members. Check out the belt on Amazon here : https://www.amazon.com/Dragon-Ninja-Tactical-Ratchet-Military/dp/B076KP9X7F/ref=sr_1_168?ie=UTF8&qid=1512673481&sr=8-168&keywords=tactical+belt

Looking to finally make a decision on what to get Brother or Dad and want to save some cash while you’re at it? Dragon Ninja is running a 70% off one time use coupon deal for their Tactical Sling bag. You can grab the coupon here: http://dragonninja.net/your-tactical-sling-bag-coupon/

Check out the Tactical sling bag on Amazon here:

https://www.amazon.com/Dragon-Ninja-Tactical-Backpack-Military/dp/B076MM2CMC/ref=sr_1_103?ie=UTF8&qid=1513222029&sr=8-103&keywords=tactical+sling+bag

I love this company! They are similar to the Tactical Juggernaut 5.11 but seem to have a wider appeal and concentration like bigger brands you would find in REI or Dick’s Sporting Goods. They are innovate, creative, and continue to provide durable high quality products for sports and outdoors enthusiasts as well as individuals seeking reliable products for everyday uses. The prices are more than fair and the products are backed by a 90 day money back gaurantee. If you’ve never heard of this company from Nashville I highly recommend you check them out! Click the links above and support this small business doing BIG Things! You can also find out more info on their website at www.dragon-ninja.com

Merry Christmas!

About Dragon Ninja

Dragon Ninja is a Tactical Sports and Outdoors Apparel Company located in Nashville, TN. Dragon Ninjas Product Line Features Tactical Bags and Backpacks, Tactical Waist Belts, Outdoor First Aid Kits and Survival Kits. Enter our VIP List at dragonninja.org for FREE tactical gear and exclusive deals and coupons up to 80% off!