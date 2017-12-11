Dragon Ninja goes Bold Once Again with Stunning New Gear

Nashville Based Dragon Ninja innovates with New Products once again at unbeatable prices on Amazon!

Nashville, TN (PRUnderground) December 11th, 2017

It’s been only 3 months since the company’s inception but they continue to roll out big, bold, and innovative Tactical Gear. They just launched their newest product on Amazon, a Tactical Sling bag. It is an extremely durable bag and has many uses. It’s built with waterproof and abrasion resistant material but still weighs less than a pound. I have no idea how they pulled that one off. I personally tested the bag. My first impression was how impressed with the quality i was. Im not usually a tactical gear aficionado but was immediately drawn to this product. There are so many pouches, straps, and zips on this thing i honestly think batman would find it extremely useful. I stuffed my ipad, iphone, wallets, a tactical flashlight, water bottle, and some other accessories in the bag zipped it up then threw the bag over my shoulder and boom! I felt ready to go camping, hiking, for a jog, or just toss it in the back of my car for travel. No wonder the bag already has customers raving with 5 star reviews! See what one amazon reviewer says :

“This thing was the perfect size! Easily collapsible, and can be worn or carried multiple ways. All the compartments are great and the material is really really nice. I see this bag lasting me a long time.”

I couldn’t agree any more with this reviewer. This Bag truly rocks, and it rolls in just in time for Santa Claus to roll out and finish this holiday shopping season in strong fashion. I strongly reccomend jumping on this rollout price while you still can. Merry Christmas!

To learn more about the Dragon Ninja Tactical Sling Bag you can do so here: https://www.amazon.com/Dragon-Ninja-Tactical-Backpack-Military/dp/B076MM2CMC/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1512790861&sr=8-1&keywords=tactical+sling+bag

About Dragon Ninja

Dragon Ninja is a Tactical Sports and Outdoors Apparel Company located in Nashville, TN. Dragon Ninjas Product Line Features Tactical Bags and Backpacks, Tactical Waist Belts, Outdoor First Aid Kits and Survival Kits. Enter our VIP List at dragonninja.org for FREE tactical gear and exclusive deals and coupons up to 80% off!