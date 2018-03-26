Dr. Reve Chaston Urges Patients Not to Mix Dental Implants and Smoking

In the wake of a study on the effects of smoking on dental implants, Dr. Reve Chaston warns patients at his Layton Implants practice to avoid cigarettes.

With support from a study published in the Journal of Periodontology , Dr. Reve Chaston, periodontist and founder of Utah’s Layton Implants, is warning his patients about the potential for cigarettes to harm dental implants and compromise oral health.

The study offers compelling evidence to support the negative effect of cigarettes on dental implants, which are a popular alternative to dentures. The study found that cigarettes change the bacteria in the oral cavity, affecting the salivary processes. These changes can cause marginal bone loss around dental implants.

Dr. Reve W. Chaston said that he has implemented patient education processes in his private practice to warn his patients to refrain from smoking if they wish to preserve their oral health and the integrity of their implants.

“More and more patients are opting for dental implants over dentures because they provide a long-term solution and are very convenient,” said Dr. Chaston. “But we want our patients to know that just because the implants can last doesn’t mean that they will if patients don’t take care of them.”

With good oral hygiene, dental implants can endure for up to two decades. The study showed that they are vulnerable to a premature demise, however, when they are influenced by smoking. In the study, saliva samples were collected pre-operatively from 20 healthy participants with single-tooth replacement in the posterior mandible. Half of the participants were smokers, and the other half were not. Smokers exhibited more bone loss around the dental implants than the non-smokers. Certain bacteria were significantly more abundant in smokers, and the bacteria quantity correlated with the severity of bone loss around the implants.

