Dr. Reve Chaston Offers All-on-4 Dental Implant Procedure Backed by Recent Study

Periodontist Reve Chaston offers the simplified All-on-4 dental implant procedure, shown by a recent study to have a 100 percent survival rate over seven years.

Bountiful, UT (PRUnderground) February 26th, 2018

A seven-year study was conducted on the “All-on-4” dental implant procedure, showing a 100 percent cumulative implant survival rate. Dr. Reve Chaston of Layton Implants supports this procedure as a more efficient, less invasive and more durable method for placing dental implants.

The study tracked 16 patients who received a total of 64 implants, with four implants placed in the lower jaw of each patient and a prosthesis attached to the implants within 72 hours. During the seven years of follow-up, the patients were evaluated for complications, checking for possible bone loss, implant failure, or prosthesis failure. The cumulative implant survival rate was 100 percent, with a 100 percent survival rate of the prostheses. Bone loss around the implants was low, and the implant stability was high. Only a small percentage of the prostheses required retightening, and only a nominal percentage of teeth fractured off the prostheses, requiring replacement.

It used to be that dental implants were placed through complex procedures requiring up to six surgeries per arch, bone grafting and sinus augmentation, and many months of healing. But a newer treatment known as All-on-4 simplifies the process, allowing for a full set of replacement teeth to be placed in as little as one day with minimal healing time. Rather than requiring a different implant for every tooth, a full set of teeth can be installed with just four implants on the top of the mouth and four on the bottom.

All-on-4 reduces bone atrophy, costs less overall than conventional procedures, and gives a permanent smile that can last a lifetime.

Dr. Chaston said the science is firmly behind this procedure, which he offers at his dental implant offices in Bountiful and Layton.

“The study verifies that this procedure has highly predictable and successful outcomes,” said Dr. Chaston. “My patients’ results corroborate the findings of this study. This is the wave of the future for dental implants, and I’m very excited to make it available it to my patients.”

Dr. Chaston said that Layton Implants provides the All-on-4 treatment for less money than big implant centers charge. He said that the procedure is helpful for patients who are struggling with loose-fitting dentures. The bridge replacing the dentures is more streamlined in form and is firmly attached to the implants. Patients who received the All-on-4 treatment reported a greater ability to eat, speak and smile.

Dr. Reve W. Chaston offers the All-on-4 dental implant procedure at his Layton Implants offices in Layton and Bountiful, Utah. In addition to placing dental implants, Dr. Chaston specializes in treating gingival recession, bone loss, and periodontal disease. To learn more about Layton Implants, visit www.LaytonImplants.com.

About Layton Implants

With practices in Layton and Bountiful, Dr. Chaston of Layton Implants specializes in dental implants, gingival (gum) recession, gingival cosmetics, bone loss, and periodontal disease. Dr. Chaston is Board Certified by the American Board of Periodontology and is a member of the American Academy of Periodontology, the Academy of Osseointegration, and the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology. He is the director of the Wasatch Dental Hygiene Forum, an educational forum for dental hygienists.