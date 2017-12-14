Dr. Reve Chaston Embraces Research Supporting CT Scanners for Dental Implants

Dr. Reve Chaston of Utah's Layton Implants points to growing evidence affirming the importance of CT scanners for quality dental implants.

Farmington, UT (PRUnderground) December 13th, 2017

Dr. Reve Chaston is the director of Utah’s Layton Implants, which specializes in dental implants and the remediation of periodontal disease. Dr. Chaston relies heavily on the use of CT scanners for dental implants, a practice that was affirmed by a recent study published in the Journal of Periodontology.

The study found that in-office CT scanners, known as CBCT or cone beam computed tomography, are being used in dentistry at an increasing rate and for diverse applications.

The American Academy of Periodontology embarked on a Best Evidence Consensus model of scientific inquiry to establish the importance of CBCT in periodontology.

Results showed that in-office CT scanning is beneficial in the evaluation of patients prior to dental implant treatment. It can help with examinations of the jaw for tumors and other pathologies, TMJ evaluations, root canal diagnostics, and airway assessments for individuals with suspected sleep apnea. The study also established the utility of CT imaging of dental implant patients in measuring jawbone dimensions and volume before implant placement.

Despite the growing body of evidence supporting in-office CT scan technology, many dental offices do not yet have the equipment to execute the scans. Dr. Chaston, however, helped blaze the trail for the use of the technology for tooth implants in Utah. He owns a sophisticated CT unit and uses it in the evaluation of new patients. The scanner allows Dr. Chaston to take 3D images of a patient’s jaw to see if they have enough bone for the procedure and determine the best placement of the implant.

“The evidence is firmly behind this technology, and we are pleased to offer it to our patients,” said Dr. Chaston. “We have a very high customer satisfaction rate with our implants, and I attribute a lot of that to our use of the CT scanner.”

Dr. Chaston has offices in both Layton and Bountiful, offering tooth implants in Farmington and everywhere in between. In addition to dental implants, he specializes in gingival cosmetics and the treatment of bone loss and gingival recession. To learn more, visit www.LaytonImplants.com or call 801-728-3388.

About Layton Implants

With practices in Layton and Bountiful, Dr. Chaston of Layton Implants specializes in dental implants, gingival (gum) recession, gingival cosmetics, bone loss, and periodontal disease. Dr. Chaston is Board Certified by the American Board of Periodontology and is a member of the American Academy of Periodontology, the Academy of Osseointegration, and the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology. He is the director of the Wasatch Dental Hygiene Forum, an educational forum for dental hygienists.