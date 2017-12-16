Dr. Peter Ku Awarded 2017 Best Dentist Award in Fort Worth, Texas by Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX (PRUnderground) December 15th, 2017

Dr. H. Peter Ku D.D.S., PA has been named the 2017 Best Dentist—Fort Worth by the Star-Telegram. This award has been provided in recognition for his service towards local families in Fort Worth during more than 20 years. The doctor and his team are experts in providing services including general, restorative and cosmetic dentistry. They also offer services like family dentistry, pediatric dentistry, teeth whitening, full mouth reconstruction, emergency dentistry, dental implants and standard services like tooth cleanings and general checkups.

As per the official source avaialble at https://fortworthtexasdentist.com, “Dr. Ku is a distinguished member of the Fort Worth community since the past 20 years and has millions of five-star reviews to his credit. The staff of Dr. Ku’s office are quite privileged to work with him and are happy to make the smiles healthier, brighter and affordable for the population of North Texas.”

Regular patients at Dr. Ku’s office rate him as one of the very best; while in the newsroom, one of his client mentioned, “I’ve been going to Dr. Ku and his office for a couple years. Everyone is pleasant and professional. The Doctors and Hygienists have always made sure my comfort is a priority, which means a lot to me. I have switched my entire family to Dr. Ku’s office.”

The staff along with Dr. Ku are elated to receive the award, and one member told the reporter that, “We invite you to kick up your feet in a comfortable environment, where every treatment is delivered with care and expertise. Our attention to comfort is something you’ll read again and again in online patient reviews.”

The staff, in turn, have a wonderful track record of providing optimal, individualized service. They cater to the needs of every patient and are dedicated to educating patients on best practices to maintain a lifetime of optimum oral hygiene. The office of Dr. Ku is strategically located for easy access of patients around Fort Worth, at 7th Street in the Cultural District (close to Downtown Fort worth).

If you are looking for the best Fort Worth dentist to care for your family’s smiles, you can call Dr. Ku’s office at 817-870-0556 to schedule an appointment.

About H. Peter Ku, D.D.S. PA

Our dental health professionals offer a pleasant experience and superior results; we are dedicated to exceeding patient expectations and educating patients on the best practices in dental health care. We work to ensure each patient experiences a lifetime of healthy smiles. Our staff philosophy integrates oral health and dental hygiene with overall health.