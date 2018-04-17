Dr. Meredith J. Young Watson PNI Practitioner Opens Healing You Holistic Health Practice

There's no shortage of times when Western doctors just can't find the source of a health problem. Dr. Meredith J. Young Watson specializes in this at her new practice.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) April 17th, 2018

Many people would agree, there are few things worse than having pain and not knowing where it’s coming from or what is its cause. Unfortunately, while Western doctors are good at handing out medication, they often fall short of finding the root causes of health problems. The good news is Dr. Meredith J. Young Watson, a Transformational Soul Journey Healer, and Psychoneuroimmunology Practitioner, is a master at helping people truly understand and overcome their pain, whether it’s physical, emotional, psychological, or a combination of the three. Dr. Watson recently announced the grand opening of Healing You Holistic Health Practice to help as many patients as possible overcome these issues successfully.

“Where most Western medical doctors look at the surface, the symptom, I looks at the root cause, where did the pain derive, how did it start, when did it first present itself, what issues surround the pain,” commented Dr. Watson. “Most people are unaware that the majority of their pain can be traced to unresolved emotions and trauma.”

The healing arts Dr. Watson has mastered are far from common. She combines a knowledge of modern science and complimentary medicine, that brings together, at Healing You Holistic Health Practices, a comprehensive health system regarding energy-based bodywork, diet, physical exercise, and self- awareness, which when applied and followed can be absolutely life-changing and transformative.

In addition to the training mentioned above Dr. Watson is also well versed in yoga, energy-therapy, meditation, and DNA healing.

Early patients have been beyond positive about the experience.

C.G., from Los Angeles, recently said in a five-star review, “I was getting these killer headaches and my normal doctor was no help. Dr. Watson at Healing You Holistic Health Practices approached things completely differently and now I feel like a new person, Fully recommended!”

About Healing You Holistic Health Practice

Dr. Meredith J. Young Watson offers “Healing You Coaching” that helps people get in touch with and overcome the root causes of physical, mental, and emotional pain.