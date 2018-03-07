Dr. John Statler Speaks on the Serious Implications of Untreated Venous Disease at the Virginia Heart and Vascular Institute Symposium

Dr. John Statler, a Board Certified, Fellowship Trained Interventional Radiologist with Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg, Ltd (RAF) and Virginia Interventional and Vascular Associates (VIVA), spoke on the consequences of untreated venous disease at the Virginia Heart and Vascular Institute Symposium on February 24th.

Fredericksburg, VA (PRUnderground) March 6th, 2018

Dr. John Statler, a Board Certified, Fellowship Trained Interventional Radiologist with Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg, Ltd. (RAF) and Virginia Interventional and Vascular Associates (VIVA), spoke on the consequences of untreated venous disease at the Virginia Heart and Vascular Institute Symposium on February 24th. Venous diseases include everything from varicose veins to venous thromboembolic disease. “These venous diseases have real short-term and long-term consequences,” Dr. Statler says, “But there are good therapies for all of them.” Interventional Radiologists can treat these diseases with minimally invasive, image-guided techniques, typically with only a short recovery time.

The symptoms of venous diseases are often overlooked by patients and are attributed to aging or general fatigue. Varicose veins, aching, painful, or swollen legs can all be symptoms of untreated venous disease. The good news for patients and physicians? These diseases are treatable. Interventional Radiologists treat venous disease without the need for open surgery. Treatments are effective and less risky than open surgery.

Dr. Statler joined RAF in 2007 and is currently on staff as an Interventional Radiologist at Mary Washington Hospital, Stafford Hospital, and Virginia Interventional and Vascular Associates’ outpatient facility. He performs a number of minimally invasive, image-guided procedures to treat vascular disease.

Physicians can contact the RAF Concierge Service by calling 1-855-723-5463 or by emailing concierge@rafadmin.com. Learn more about RAF, VIVA, and its physicians by visiting their websites at rafimaging.com and vivassociates.com.

About Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg

RAF is a professional physician group that provides sub-specialized diagnostic imaging, vascular surgery, and Interventional Radiology services to the greater Fredericksburg, Virginia region. RAF Radiologists serve in a variety of settings that include Medical Imaging of Fredericksburg and Virginia Interventional and Vascular Associates. All RAF Radiologists are certified by the American Board of Radiology with many additional specialized certifications.