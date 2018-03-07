Dr. John Statler Speaks on the Serious Implications of Untreated Venous Disease at the Virginia Heart and Vascular Institute Symposium

Dr. John Statler, a Board Certified, Fellowship Trained Interventional Radiologist with Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg, Ltd (RAF) and Virginia Interventional and Vascular Associates (VIVA), spoke on the consequences of untreated venous disease at the Virginia Heart and Vascular Institute Symposium on February 24th.
Dr. John Statler, a Board Certified, Fellowship Trained Interventional Radiologist with Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg, Ltd. (RAF) and Virginia Interventional and Vascular Associates (VIVA), spoke on the consequences of untreated venous disease at the Virginia Heart and Vascular Institute Symposium on February 24th. Venous diseases include everything from varicose veins to venous thromboembolic disease. “These venous diseases have real short-term and long-term consequences,” Dr. Statler says, “But there are good therapies for all of them.” Interventional Radiologists can treat these diseases with minimally invasive, image-guided techniques, typically with only a short recovery time.
The symptoms of venous diseases are often overlooked by patients and are attributed to aging or general fatigue. Varicose veins, aching, painful, or swollen legs can all be symptoms of untreated venous disease. The good news for patients and physicians? These diseases are treatable. Interventional Radiologists treat venous disease without the need for open surgery. Treatments are effective and less risky than open surgery.
