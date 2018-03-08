Dr. Jen Faber Releases Book “The 90 Day Life: How to Live More in 3 Months than You Have in 3 Years"

Many spend years running in circles, never acting on the things they truly desire. Dr. Jen Faber busts conventions on the topic in her new book “The 90 Day Life”.

It’s not hard to see that without the passion and willingness to take action, it’s very easy to be caught up in the day-by-day, mundane, business-as-usual. The good news is this doesn’t have to be the path a person takes if they have the right motivation, inspiration, drive, and plan. Dr. Jen Faber, an acclaimed freedom-seeking entrepreneur, is here to help, sharing her winning life-lessons in her new book, “The 90 Day Life: How to Live More in 3 Months than You Have in 3 Years.” Coming from personal experience and delivered in a style that touches both the mind and heart, “The 90 Day Life” has been greeted with enthusiasm.

“One small step can change the course of your entire life,” commented Dr. Faber. “ Fear is your ally, not your enemy. Fear is the thing that will challenge you more than anything in your life. It was prompting you to ask this one question, ‘Will you face it?’ Life is a journey of courage. The more courageous you are, the more rewarding your life.”

With many people putting things off they’d like to experience until a long away retirement, it’s clear “The 90 Day Life” is as timely as it is valuable. Especially aimed at those who feel as if they are stuck in a rut, are longing for something more out there to live for, or are simply searching for something more to experience fulfillment, the plan presented by Dr. Faber is as actionable as it is effective. For those who want to stop “wishing” their lives away, the blueprint towards freedom has been laid out in front of them.

For a limited-time-only copies of “The 90 Day Life” come complete with $370 worth of bonuses for free when ordered from www.90DayLifeBook.com. This package includes a full digital audiobook, 90 Day Life Workbook, Life Satisfaction Assessment, and Navigate Your Life Video Training.

Anne Skinner, Transformational & Executive Coach, Keynote Speaker, Trainer & Author, recently said in a five-star review, “I have not seen a more actionable, simplified and complete 3-step process in my 30 years in the transformational, personal development industry. The reflection questions, relatable stories, and insights, followed by a 90-Day Road Map will assist you in uncovering your unique struggles, strengths and beliefs while moving you toward a more authentic and fulfilled path for your life.”

About Dr. Jen Faber

Dr. Jen Faber, D.C., international mindset coach and ”Top 10 Wellness Leader to Watch” empowers people to break away from burnout in life to live the life of their dreams. She built a thriving six-figure house call practice, then transitioned to coaching over 5,000 health and wellness professionals out of practice burnout. Realizing that something in her life was missing, Dr. Jen sold her practice and everything she owned to live out of a suitcase and rediscover her purpose. After pivotal lessons in life, loss, and impermanence, she is expanding her mission by teaching unconventional ways to think, dream, and live, by breaking past fear and doubt, so people take advantage of the time right in front of them, rather than put their lives on hold.