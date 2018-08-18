Dr. Emran from Simple Heart Radio Podcast Educates People About Important and Timely Medical Topics

Simple Heart Radio Podcast rises in popularity for shedding light on a wide range of timely medical issues in an interesting and informative format.

Houston, TX (PRUnderground) August 17th, 2018

While this time is an remarkable time to find amazing health and medical resources online, it can also be difficult for a regular person to find their way through confusing or even contradictory information. The good news is that clarity is out there for those who know where to look. Enter Dr. Muhammad Emran, who has emerged as one of the leading medical practitioners in America. As a board-certified physician who is licensed in 20 states, he has worked in emergency departments, hospitals, and clinics throughout the country. With over ten years of experience in medicine, Dr. Emran has treated thousands of adults and children with various health problems. Now he is sharing that knowledge by hosting Simple Health Radio , a weekly medical podcast which is dedicated to current issues in medicine. Episodes address specific diseases, medications and health issues in a straight-forward and easy to understand way.

“We are very excited to be able to help people be more informed on important health matters,” commented Dr. Emran. “Podcasting is a great way to educate and inform.”

The podcast features interviews with healthcare influencers, specialists, and patients who have suffered from different medical problems. Simple Health Radio is available on YouTube, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Spreaker, iTunes, and many other platforms at no cost. He does not have any corporate sponsors and is not selling any vitamins, books, or products. The podcast is accompanied by a blog, which can be found at www.SimpleHealthRadio.com

“Dr. Emran is changing healthcare, one listener at a time. I am truly grateful for his insightful knowledge.” – writes a YouTube subscriber.

Dr. Emran is the recipient of the 2011 “Health Nation” Physician of the Year award for providing exceptional care to his patients. He has been featured on dozens of television, radio, and social media programs to provide medical expertise to the community. Tune in to Simple Health Radio to stay on top of the most recent discussions about what is best for you and your family, in the sphere of health and medicine.

For more information be sure to visit www.SimpleHealthRadio.com

About Dr. Muhammad Emran

Dr. Muhammad Emran is a board-certified family medicine physician. He is licensed in multiple states and works in emergency departments, hospitals, urgent care centers, and clinics through the United States. He has over 10 years of experience and has treated children and adults with various health issues. He is proud to host Simple Health Radio.