Dr. Arthritis Shares 5 Surprising Facts About Arthritis

You'd think you already knew everything there was to know about arthritis.

United Kingdom (PRUnderground) September 21st, 2017

If you suffer from arthritis, or know someone who does, it’s easy to assume that you know a lot about the condition. But despite how common arthritis is, there are a lot of myths and misconceptions about it.

So we thought we’d compile a list of the most surprising tidbits about a condition that affects millions worldwide—

1. It’s not just limited to old people

Incidence definitely rises with age. Given the natural order of things, our joints suffer from daily wear and tear and if you’ve clocked in time in this world, that means your joints are likely going to suffer from ageing. Still, with over a hundred types of arthritis, it means people regardless of their age can be affected by the condition.

2. It could be a symptom of something else

There are cases when arthritis is simply caused by the joints suffering from ageing and abuse. But what most don’t realize is that joint pain caused by arthritis could also be a sign of something worse. Conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, vasculitis, temporal arteritis and other connective tissue diseases and disorders are defined by joint pain and swelling. This is why it’s always important to see a trusted physician once you start exhibiting symptoms.

3. More women than men are affected by arthritis

Generally, arthritis affects more females than males. While the reason for this isn’t entirely clear, genetics and sex hormones clearly play a critical role in the development of the condition.

4. You can do a lot to lower risk factors

Sometimes, bringing down your risk factors is literally in your hands. Some people assume that arthritis is genetic and you are fated to suffer from bad joints if you were unfortunate enough to have the condition run in your family. But this isn’t always the case. You can maintain a healthy weight, avoid smoking, wear protective gear like compression sleeves during strenuous activity. All these things are simple and easy enough to do. Your joints will thank you for it in the future.

5. Cracking your knuckles won’t cause arthritis

A common form of arthritis is cause by a person’s overuse of a particular joint. This would mean you have to put your joints through a lot, and let it suffer repeated injuries—such as when you play a particular sport. Cracking your knuckles doesn’t injure your joints. So contrary to popular belief, it won’t eventually lead to a future of arthritis pain.

Do you have other tidbits, facts, or trivia that you’d like to share? Let us know and share it below.

