Dr. Arthritis Launches New Website

United Kingdom (PRUnderground) January 31st, 2018

Dr. Arthritis, a trusted brand for compression garments has announced the launch of their new website.

The updated site includes intuitive navigation, more comprehensive information, and easier ways for customers to browse products and view content. Dr. Arthritis’ intent was to provide the kind of functionality that will easily steer customers towards information that is most relevant to them. The team has also taken the time to make sure that it’s fully responsive, regardless of what device is being used.

Quite simply, the new site was designed it with customers in mind. The intent was to deliver a site that reflects who Dr. Arthritis is, what the brand stands for, and highlight the kind of value the company wants to consistently provide customers.

Visit the new site at www.doctorarthritis.org to explore the site’s new features,

check out the latest products or access the blog, which features a comprehensive collection of information, tips, and references.

About Dr. Arthritis

We are a team of doctors and professionals, we are Doctor Arthritis. For the past years we have developed a series of copper infused products which help patients suffering from arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions improve their lifestyle. Our copper compression gloves and copper compression sleeves represent an efficient, non-invasive solution for relieving joint and muscular pain in the hands, elbows, knees, ankles, foot and calves.

We, as doctors, have been working with patients for many years and have seen the impact these musculoskeletal conditions have on a person’s life, which is why our goal is to help as many as possible treat the symptoms in a way that doesn’t cause any other damage to the body. Developing these copper infused arthritis gloves and copper infused arthritis sleeves is our way to re-assure our patients and not only, that they have an ally fighting with joint and muscular pain in us. Alongside our joint compression products, each of our customers receives “The Dr. Arthritis Handbook” containing specific information on the condition and its varied types and also treatments and exercises for the joint and/or muscle affected by arthritis.

We are confident that by using the right compression sleeves or compression gloves and by daily exercise and adequate treatment every person suffering from arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions will have an improved lifestyle and will be able to enjoy the smallest things in life, without having to worry about pain while performing daily tasks.

Our copper infused compression gloves and copper infused compression sleeves have been developed with consideration and care towards our patients. We want each person to have a comfortable lifestyle and be able to enjoy life at its fullest. As doctors, helping patients have a good life is our passion and from this passion our professional, medical copper infused products have been created.